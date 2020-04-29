Flagstaff girls basketball's Emma Doskicz earns Daily Sun athlete of the year honors

Doskicz helped guide the young Eagles to a Grand Canyon Region title, a trip to the 4A Conference state tourney semis and an impressive 16-3 power-points record. For her ability to help inexperienced players learn to play together and accelerate their growth process, Doskicz has been named the 2020 Arizona Daily Sun Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year.

Doskicz said her motivation to be a better basketball player for the Eagles started the minute she saw how much of an impact a senior can make on a young player.

“I aspired to be like them," Doskicz said of looking up to former players such as Ware and Thomas. "So I think being on the team my freshman year gave me a drive to want to be like them that I probably would not have gotten if I was not on the same team with them.”

Doskicz played a team-high average of 23 minutes per game for the Eagles this season. Johnson said those minutes were earned, not given.

“Having someone like Emma, who was a four-year varsity player and was a captain her junior year, a captain her senior year, a kid who works hard and her actions talk as loud as her words, the young ones had to respect what she was doing and what she was saying," Johnson said.