The second-seeded Flagstaff girls basketball team won big over No. 15 St. Mary’s in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournament Thursday, dispatching the Knights 58-28 at home in the War Memorial Gymnasium.

Flagstaff (18-3, 12-0 Grand Canyon) used the first quarter to build a 20-9 lead, thanks in large part to six 3-pointers coming from four different players. Senior Sage Begay made three 3s in the opening quarter, while junior Jaydean Dugi, junior Jazmine Dugi and freshman Bella Burcar each drained one.

Begay -- who finished the game with 11 points -- said her team’s ball movement was a big factor in the early offensive success.

“It really plays into finding that quick open shot,” Begay said. “Every time we move the ball quick enough, there’s someone wide open down under or for 3 to where it’s a rhythm shot, which is what we like.”

The Eagles didn’t connect on another 3-pointer until the third quarter, but found plenty of other ways to increase their lead. Flagstaff began the second quarter in a full-court press, forcing several turnovers that led to open baskets on the other end. Flagstaff also dominated the offensive boards for easy second-chance points in the paint.

Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said the 3-point attempts are a product of his team’s offense, and that the shots came naturally as opposed to being part of a planned scheme.

“[The plan was to] just execute,” Johnson said. “We run a positionless offense, so if people have a shot or an opportunity within the context of the offense, they’re encouraged to take it. We don’t go in saying, ‘Hey let’s get Bella shots or let’s get Sage shots,’ we go in saying, ‘Let’s execute and if it’s there, shoot the ball.’”

Johnson continued by saying Flagstaff “probably takes the most 3-pointers in the state or close to it,” and added that those are shots his team is comfortable with taking, but that the Eagles need to be capable of scoring in different ways in case their shots from outside the perimeter aren’t falling.

Burcar -- Flagstaff’s lone freshman -- scored a game-high 13 points. She acknowledged the work she’s done to get her to this point, but gave just as much credit to her teammates for her own success.

“I put a lot of work into it, so I’m now seeing it pay off,” Burcar said. “But at the same time, my teammates are a big part of that too.”

Flagstaff pulled several of its starters midway through the third quarter, and sat all of them for the fourth quarter as they had taken a comfortable lead before the final eight minutes were played with a running clock.

The Eagles next opponent will be seventh-seeded Poston Butte, which advanced to the next round by defeating No. 10-seeded Thunderbird High School, 38-37, Wednesday.

Poston Butte finished the regular season with a 15-3 overall record and a 10-0 mark in the East Sky Region standings.

The Broncos are coached by Savannah Bix, who formerly played for Flagstaff under Johnson.

Johnson praised Bix -- who is the winningest coach in Poston Butte history -- and said that defense will be a strong focus for his team in that game. He added that “it should be fun” coaching against one of his former players.

Flagstaff and Poston Butte will face off on Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is 7 p.m.