Flagstaff girls basketball has another chance to play for the 4A Conference title, as the Eagles defeated Deer Valley 68-49 in a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium.

When the Eagles reached the championship game last season, it had been a 30-year drought between appearances. Now the Eagles are in the game for the second consecutive year.

“We’re back now and we have a chance to actually win it,” Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said.

“I feel like it’s really important because last year we made it but we didn’t get it,” junior Jazmine Dugi added. “And we’ve been working all year trying to get back to that place to try to win it. It’s great to be back.”

The No. 2 Eagles pushed their record to 20-3 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and finished the season with just one loss at home.

Flagstaff won the game with a balanced effort from its top four scorers. Jazmine Dugi scored a game-high 18 points, while junior Sage Begay added 15, freshman Bella Burcar scored 14 and junior Jaydean Dugi chipped in 10. The Eagles hit 12 3-pointers.

From the beginning, Flagstaff dominated with its defense. The Eagles led 13-8 after the first period, and the Skyhawks finished with as many turnovers (4) as baskets made.

Offensively, Flagstaff thwarted the Skyhawks’ zone defense by getting the ball into the player in the middle of Deer Valley’s 3-2 formation who was usually positioned around the foul line. The Eagles moved the ball well, passing out to the wing from the central spot to make for easy opportunities both at the rim and from the perimeter. The Eagled led 29-18 at halftime, and Burcar scored all of her 14 points in the first half.

“Any time they run a zone, if you get the ball in the middle you force the defense to collapse. So that opened driving lanes and shot pockets too,” Johnson said.

The Eagles blew the game open in the second quarter, starting with an 8-3 run. The Skyhawks rallied to cut the deficit to nine points, but the Eagles responded with a 12-0 run. Jazmine Dugi scored 13 points in the third quarter, including three 3s. All her points came in the second half. Flagstaff moved to its press defense and caused chaos in the Skyhawks’ end of the court.

“That’s really important because me and my sister are both good at it, and we have chemistry with it. And it helps the team and brings up the energy to make everything happen,” Jazmine Dugi said.

Sophomore Teagan Martin hit a late 3, giving the Eagles 30 points in the quarter as they extended the lead to a point where Deer Valley had little chance to make a comeback. The Eagles led 59-34 heading into the final period.

Just a few minutes in, the Eagles put in all the backups and rolled the rest of the way. Flagstaff celebrated with another jump into the school’s pool, tradition after home playoff wins.

Close 1 of 8 FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's Bella Burcar (10) attempts a layup during a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game against Deer Valley Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's Unique Begishie (15) rebounds the ball during a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game against Deer Valley Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's Jaydean Dugi (1) shoots a 3-pointer during a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game against Deer Valley Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's varsity girls basketball team talks strategy during a time out Tuesday evening during their home semi-final playoff game against Deer Valley. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's MorningRain Honani (3) rebounds during a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's Jaydean Dugi (1) shoots during a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game against Deer Valley Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's varsity girls basketball team celebrates their win against Deer Valley Tuesday evening. The Eagles defeated the Skyhawks to advance to the 4A Conference championship game Thursday in Phoenix. FHS Girls Basketball Semi Finals vs Deer Valley Flagstaff's varsity girls basketball coach Tyrone Johnson leads the crowd in a victory chant after defeating Deer Valley in a 4A Conference playoff semifinal game against Deer Valley Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium.

“It feels just as good. They put themselves in a position to get here, and you feel just as happy for this group as last year, and hopefully moving forward we can actually win it,” Johnson said.

Now the focus is on climbing the last hump that has evaded the Eagles’ in Johnson’s long tenure, a championship. Flagstaff will play No. 4 Pueblo in the title game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Eagles have many players on their roster who played last year’s championship game. They hope that experience gives them an advantage Thursday.

“I feel like we won’t have as much nerves as we did the first time. We know how the atmosphere is, and now we can just play,” Jazmine Dugi said.