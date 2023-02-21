The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team is still rolling.

The No. 2 Eagles defeated No. 7 Poston Butte 76-45 in a 4A Conference playoff quarterfinal game Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The victory pushed Flagstaff’s record to 19-2 (12-0 Grand Canyon).

Freshman Bella Burcar scored a game-high 29 points for the Eagles, followed by junior MorningRain Honani’s 17 and 10 from junior Jazmine Dugi. Senior Sage Begay also chipped in eight, as the Eagles ran away with the game in the second half.

And for the second consecutive season, the Eagles will host a semifinal game in Flagstaff.

“It means that we have another opportunity to play, and it means that we have the privilege of still practicing. And then hopefully we can get into the gym and prepare for who’s next. And then we get one more home game to try to send these seniors off on a high note,” Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said.

There was plenty of emotion heading into the game. For the second straight year, Flagstaff faced the Broncos in an elimination game, led by coach Savannah Bix, who played for Flagstaff and Johnson in her high school days.

The game was tight for the first half. Poston Butte played with more energy, and slowed the high-flying Eagles down in the opening quarters.

Begay picked up two early fouls, forcing her to sit much of the second quarter in foul trouble, and the Broncos kept the score close by rebounding well and playing solid perimeter defense. For over 15 of the 16 minutes, Flagstaff didn’t hit a single 3-pointer.

Down four points, Honani finally got a 3 to go down with 33 seconds left in the half. Then Begay nailed another mere seconds before the break, and the Eagles led 27-25 in a half in which they appeared to have been outplayed.

Sage Begay hits a 3 right before the buzzer (this dude walked in my way but I promise it went in)Flagstaff leads 27-25 at halftime pic.twitter.com/GtIi274ebj — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 22, 2023

“It was really important. It changed the momentum a lot,” Honani said of the late 3s. “We moved the ball around to get the right shots, and we made them. That helped our energy get up.”

From there, Flagstaff took over.

The Eagles came out firing in the third quarter, opening up the half on a 10-2 run. They started to play their “levels” press defense, forcing chaos in the Broncos’ backcourt and making for some easier chances for baskets on the other end.

“In the second half, they get hyped about the press, and then you see them buy in. And you get a couple of turnovers, make a couple baskets and you see it in their faces,” Johnson said.

Burcar also scored 14 of her 29 points in the period, including a pair of 3s. In all, the Eagles outscored Poston Butte 24-11 in the third quarter.

Burcar with a layup on the break, and Flagstaff leads 51-36 after 3QBurcar scored 14 in the quarter and she’s got 24 overall pic.twitter.com/DXsD9s0LKx — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 22, 2023

“Our defense ignites our offense, and we just kept going,” Honani said.

Morning Honani with a move off the dribble and the basket pic.twitter.com/lbif2q4n2M — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 22, 2023

Flagstaff continued to pile onto the lead in the final quarter, increasing its advantage before putting the substitutes in with 1:23 left to play and celebrating another playoff victory.

The Eagles will host No. 3 Deer Valley Feb. 28. The Eagles and Skyhawks have not played this season. Deer Valley won the teams’ last matchup, on Feb. 3, 2022, in Glendale.

With a win, Flagstaff would reach the 4A Conference championship game for the second time in as many seasons. The Eagles are not looking past the Skyhawks, but are eager for a chance to redeem last year’s runner-up finish.

“We’re just trying to get back to where we were before,” Honani said. “I wouldn’t say it’s about revenge, but it was a tough loss in the final last year. And we want to try to make up for that.”