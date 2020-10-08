Flagstaff girls basketball coach Tyrone Johnson awarded Spirit of Cotton award from Phoenix Suns

Flagstaff girls basketball head coach Tyrone Johnson got himself a very nice surprise Wednesday afternoon.

The longtime Eagles head coach and former boys hoops player back in high school hopped on a Zoom call thinking it was just another run-of-the-mill meeting when in fact, he was surprised with the 2020 Spirit of Cotton award from the Phoenix Suns.

The meeting was full of past and present Eagles players as well as representatives from Phoenix Suns Charities and JoAnn Fitzsimmons, the wife of former longtime Suns head coach Cotton Fitzsimmons.

The award, given out each year to high school basketball coaches in Arizona, comes with a $10,000 grant for Johnson's Eagles program and school as well as a plaque and fitted ring.

The award is meant to honor coaches in Arizona who exemplify the late Fitzsimmons' leadership qualities.

Johnson has made the Eagles into perennial Grand Canyon Region contenders and a consistent force in the state playoffs. The team has an overall record of 96-17 in the power points slate since 2014-15, making the playoffs each season.

