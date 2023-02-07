The Flagstaff girls basketball team has jumped into the pool to celebrate playoff wins many times over the years.

Tuesday’s leap was different, though, as the 4A Conference Eagles defeated 6A Mountain Ridge 65-36 at War Memorial Gymnasium in the first round of the inaugural Open State Championship.

Per tradition, Flagstaff takes its playoff victory celebration to the pool pic.twitter.com/tyobNUw3NK — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 8, 2023

The No. 10 Eagles (17-2, 12-0) controlled the whole game, pulling away in the second half to advance in Arizona’s top playoff bracket.

It was freshman Bella Burcar's first high school playoff game of any kind. She tied with junior Morningrain Honani for a team-high 14 points. Burcar also was part of a stout defense that limited Mountain Ridge senior Miyah Verse -- who played her freshman year with the Eagles and is committed to play college basketball with the Georgia Bulldogs next year -- in the paint.

“We’re really excited. I think we deserve to be here, and I’m happy we got the job done,” Burcar said.

Junior Jazmine Dugi scored 10 points, as junior Jaydean Dugi chipped in eight. Senior Sage Begay also added seven, and senior Shandiin Lancaster scored six.

Coach Tyrone Johnson has been part of hundreds of Flagstaff wins, several in the playoffs. He recognized what a special moment Tuesday’s victory was.

“It felt like another playoff game, but we knew that it was special in the sense that its the inaugural year of the Open, and we have a 6A team coming to our house,” Johnson said.

Up 30-16 at halftime, Flagstaff blew the game open with a 13-0 run. Honani hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Eagles led 50-26 heading into the final period.

Honani hits a 3 at the buzzer, and Flagstaff leads 50-26 after three quarters pic.twitter.com/O6xkGzTWaq — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 8, 2023

From there, the game was all but over as both teams cleared their benches and Flagstaff led by as much as 30.

The Eagles hit eight 3s, but their offense was not one-dimensional. They dominated the boards on both ends, and pulled down several offensive rebounds that allowed them to kick out to open shooters or lay the ball back in.

“They’re bigger than us across the board pretty much, but at times they didn’t necessarily crash hard. So we thought there was the opportunity to get in and get position and get the boards,” Johnson said.

Bella Burcar get the offensive board and scores an and-1 layup pic.twitter.com/79wN3wffr5 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 8, 2023

The game started slow for both teams, as both seemed content trying to find their footing. However, Flagstaff hit a few consecutive shots late in the first quarter and started to feel like things were rolling its way.

“I think at the beginning there were nerves from our part. But once a few shots started falling we were good,” Burcar said.

The Eagles will visit No. 7 Pinnacle in Phoenix Thursday. Regardless of the result, Thursday’s contest will not be the last of the year.

A win would give the Eagles a spot in the Open quarterfinals. A loss to the Pioneers pushes Flagstaff back into the 4A Conference bracket.

While the Eagles would be one of the top seeds in the 4A playoffs were they to fall into the conference playoffs, Johnson said Flagstaff is intent on trying to compete at the highest level as long as possible. Maybe a few more jumps into the pool would be in order.

“I always want to play in the top bracket, and play the best of the best, so if we do win it, there’s no question we were better that day or that season. So we want to see how far we can go. It would be great if you saw little Flagstaff in the elite eight against some of the big schools down there,” Johnson said.

The Eagles and Pioneers will face off Thursday at Pinnacle High School.