After a stellar freshman campaign, a local high-level basketball player is leaving town.

Bella Burcar is transferring to Gilbert Perry High School from Flagstaff. In the 2022-23 girls basketball season, Burcar led the Eagles in average points (12.6) and rebounds (5.7) as the Eagles won their first 4A Conference championship in over 30 years.

As a team, the Eagles went 21-3 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and beat Pueblo 68-65 in the final on March 2. Burcar was named to the 4A All-Conference First Team for her efforts.

She will transfer to one of the top basketball schools in Arizona. The Perry Pumas, a 6A Conference team, went 19-3 (8-0 Premier) and reached the semifinals of Arizona's first Open Playoff before falling to Millennium. Burcar will join Sage Henry -- who averaged 8.6 points last season -- as two of the top incoming sophomores in the AIA.

"(It's) a tough decision for so many reasons. We love Flagstaff High and coach (Tyrone) Johnson," said Shane Burcar, Bella's father and coach of the NAU men's basketball team, via text.

Burcar also played indoor and beach volleyball for the Eagles last year. Flagstaff reached the playoffs in both sports.