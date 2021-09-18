Flagstaff football wins thriller over Mingus

The Eagles' first drive in the second half was effective. Flagstaff held on to the ball for more than half the quarter, ending it with a touchdown. The long rive kept the ball out of Alvarez’s hands and brought the Eagles within a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles recovered a fumble deep in their territory only down by 8. However, the Marauders showed that defensive vigor they displayed in the first half and forced them to punt from their end zone. The Marauders started with good field position, but the Eagles' defense stood tall and sacked them twice, forcing them to give the ball back up.

With 3:48 left in the game, the Eagles needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie. Quarterback Bodie Maier and receiver Jake Weidenger made up ground quickly with a 63-yard reception down to the 18-yard line. Maier lobbed another one up to Weidinger in the end zone, and Mingus picked it off. However, a controversial defensive penalty is called and the Eagles move to the 8-yard line with 1:30 left. From there, the Eagles inched closer with a couple of plays until they connected on a flat route to receiver Holden Sena. Flagstaff then lined up for the two-point conversion and Maier snuck it in for the score to tie the game.

Keeping it in Maier’s hands for that last drive was Coach Manning's game plan.