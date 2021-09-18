Flagstaff football wins thriller over Mingus

The Flagstaff Eagles put on a show in the Walkup Skydome Friday, rallying back against the Mingus Marauders to win 49-42 and extend their record to 3-0.
The Marauders started off firing on all cylinders on every side of the ball. On the opening kickoff, the Marauders Senior running back Angelo Alvarez sliced through the Eagles' special teams and took it all the way for a touchdown, his first of two on the day. Alvarez was a menace against the Eagles, on top of his two kickoff return touchdowns, he added three more rushing touchdowns, and 129 yards rushing on only 14 attempts.
“We prepared for him all week, kid doesn’t go down,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said, “We strategized to keep the ball away from him, but that didn’t work out. The ball just has a natural tendency to go to him, he’s special.”
Their first-half dominance did not stop there, the Marauder's defensive line suffocated the Eagles and forced them to 3-and-outs on four of their first five drives. Coach Manning said the Marauders were stuffing every offensive package they threw at them in the first half. It was not until his coaching staff threw a “wrinkle” into their offensive game plan that they finally got momentum.
Despite getting walloped early, the Eagles managed to end the half strongly with three touchdowns in the second quarter to cut the lead to 35-21 at halftime.
The Eagles' first drive in the second half was effective. Flagstaff held on to the ball for more than half the quarter, ending it with a touchdown. The long rive kept the ball out of Alvarez’s hands and brought the Eagles within a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles recovered a fumble deep in their territory only down by 8. However, the Marauders showed that defensive vigor they displayed in the first half and forced them to punt from their end zone. The Marauders started with good field position, but the Eagles' defense stood tall and sacked them twice, forcing them to give the ball back up.
With 3:48 left in the game, the Eagles needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie. Quarterback Bodie Maier and receiver Jake Weidenger made up ground quickly with a 63-yard reception down to the 18-yard line. Maier lobbed another one up to Weidinger in the end zone, and Mingus picked it off. However, a controversial defensive penalty is called and the Eagles move to the 8-yard line with 1:30 left. From there, the Eagles inched closer with a couple of plays until they connected on a flat route to receiver Holden Sena. Flagstaff then lined up for the two-point conversion and Maier snuck it in for the score to tie the game.
Keeping it in Maier’s hands for that last drive was Coach Manning's game plan.
“[We] wanted to put the ball in Bodie’s hands and let him work his magic,” Manning said, “He played in the moment, and that’s what got us to where we are now.”
The Marauders lined up to receive the following kickoff, but the Eagles had other plans and opted to do a surprise onside kick instead. After the ball was flung around a few times, Flagstaff recovered it.
Maier and Weidenger connected again on a 33-yard jump ball that Weidenger snagged in the end zone in the final seconds of the game, successfully pulling off the comeback. When asked about that last play, Maier and Weidenger both said that building that trust with each other over the offseason gave them the confidence that led them to have faith in each other in moments like that.
Flagstaff (3-0) is set to go on the road next week against Thunderbird, which beat Mingus earlier in the year.