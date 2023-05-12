Spring marks the beginning of a new era in Flagstaff Eagles football.

The Eagles began their spring practice period Monday, May 1, finally getting on the field and doing some basic drills under Mickey Clements, who took over as head coach in the offseason.

Checking out Flagstaff spring football practice today. It’s the first offseason under coach Mickey Clements and the revamped staff pic.twitter.com/S8rZUU0hu1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) May 10, 2023

The former defensive coordinator for the Eagles -- who in the winter signed on to lead after Sean Manning resigned -- has hired a few assistants, moved some others around and has a new-look roster to usher into the fall.

“It’s a great opportunity for a lot of guys to step up,” Clements said. "It does feel, for a lot of reasons, like we’re trying to build our new culture with some new coaches and new players. It’s like we’re rinsing out and getting a new feel. There’s some chances for a lot of people."

It’s still early in the process of ramping up to full-contact, full-pads practice that the Eagles will have in the fall, but Flagstaff didn’t just start training when spring practices began. Clements made it a goal to get as many kids into the weight room after spring break as possible.

The goal, other than obviously becoming bigger and stronger, was to start the process of building camaraderie. The Eagles graduated more than 10 seniors who started or played regularly -- including the full starting offensive line -- from last year’s team, and will need to fill those roster and leadership roles.

Throughout the last few weeks, Clements said, he’s had around 30 to 40 athletes at each weight session, and there’s a renewed enthusiasm from what he's seen.

“It’s been great commitment from the guys that are showing up,” Clements said. “We’ve obviously got a lot of guys that are two- or three-sport athletes, and spring was really good for them. So we’re still having some more kids trickle in. But we’ve got the culture in the weight room that you need.”

He also noted that Flagstaff needs to improve on its physicality. The weight room and dedication are the main emphases, even as spring continues. It will continue into the summer, even as the Eagles play in some 7-on-7 passing competitions or other regular summer activities.

Overall strength in the trenches was a weakness for the Eagles in the past, especially last season, when they went 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the Grand Canyon Region standings. There is no way to prepare fully for the contact of a game, but the 4A Conference Eagles are looking to come as close to it as possible.

“You don’t want to keep getting pushed around out there, and that starts now. It’s a physical region and we want to represent our team in that way,” Clements said.

Flagstaff will continue its spring period for the next few weeks. It will keep training in the weight room and do conditioning drills throughout the summer before finally getting to full practices in the fall. It will play in the summer 7-on-7 passing tournament at Northern Arizona University in June.