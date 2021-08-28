Flagstaff football makes last-second schedule change

The Flagstaff Eagles football team will likely start its 2021 football season a week later than expected.
Jeannine Brandel, Flagstaff High School's athletic director, said Saturday that the road game against the Peoria Panthers will not be played on Friday in Peoria to open the season, as originally slated, due to scheduling concerns.
The Eagles were hoping to be part of the Kickoff Classic, a high school football event hosted at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome.
Mesquite and Cactus from Gilbert and Glendale, respectively, are set to play as the first game of the Classic at 4 p.m. Friday. A game between Peoria and Flagstaff could potentially serve as the second game of the Classic at 7 p.m. The Eagles have traditionally been part of the event in past seasons.
However, Peoria was unable to make the arrangement work to come to Flagstaff that day, and it remains unlikely the Panthers could play the following Saturday either.
“We’ve had a tough week and haven’t been able to come to any sort of mutually acceptable agreement,” Brandel said.
Peoria and Flagstaff share a mid-October bye week, including an open Friday on Oct. 15. Brandel said she is “hopeful” the Eagles and Panthers could make up the previously scheduled contest in Peoria, but nothing has been confirmed as of reporting.
If the two teams can not make Oct. 15 work or are unable to reschedule their game in the first week, Flagstaff will only have nine games on its 2021 regular-season schedule. The Eagles will likely attempt to make up a game during the scheduled bye week.
“What will happen, I guess, is we’ll pay attention to what happens over the course of the season and schools that have to cancel. There might be an opportunity for other teams to pick up games and we’ll try to make it work,” Brandel said while watching the Eagles take on Lake Havasu Saturday in a scrimmage at Flagstaff High School.
If there is no change before Friday, Flagstaff will open the regular season with a home game against Washington on Sept. 10.