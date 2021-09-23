Flagstaff football looks to go 4-0 at Thunderbird

“It’s about the kids. For me personally, I’m OK if we’re 3-1 but I want it for the kids. They deserve it. They’re working hard for it and want it real bad. But I don’t think they’re even looking at it like that. They just want to win another game,” Manning said.

To do so, the Eagles will have to get past the Titans, who boast their own winning record -- 2-1 after a 24-7 road victory at Amphitheater on Monday. Thunderbird took a major hit with the loss of starting running back Jordan Lahusky, who reportedly tore his ACL and will be out for the season.

Despite their offensive woes, the Titans defense is still intact, led by senior Kyler Mcconnaughy’s team-high 22 tackles and a pair of interceptions from sophomore Brian Costa. The Eagles have averaged 41 points in their three games, led by productive performances from their talented group of skill players.

Manning said much of the credit goes to Flagstaff’s offensive line, though. Under new offensive coordinator Kevin Aguas, the group had to learn a new playbook, and Manning said the group has succeeded thus far.