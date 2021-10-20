Flagstaff football healthier ahead of Bradshaw matchup

With athletes missing playing time over the course of the past few games, Flagstaff Eagles football (4-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon Region) is starting to round into better shape following a week off. Now, the Eagles are preparing to host No. 25 Bradshaw Mountain (3-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon) on Friday in a region rivalry game.
Several starters on both sides of the ball have been sidelined due to injuries, a suspension to one player or other factors. Eagles head coach Sean Manning said a bye week usually makes it tough to keep kids motivated in practice. Not playing a game Friday, however, ended up being a blessing for the 15th-ranked team in the 4A Conference.
“It just worked out for us this year because we had significant injuries, so it was tough to recover from that,” he said.
Several receivers missed full or partial games, including seniors Nick Morrow and Jake Weidinger and junior Holden Sena -- which limited Flagstaff’s passing game. Weidinger and Sena are slated to be back in uniform against the Bears, but Morrow will be out a few more weeks due to a hand injury.
The offense will get a boost from the return of senior running back Marcus Salcido as well. Salcido missed the past two games, both losses in which the Eagles failed to score more than 12 points, and will add another weapon. A compact, strong back with some speed, he could push the ball forward up the middle, something the Eagles have not had much of this season.
“It’s very exciting. It’s surreal, like when I found out yesterday that I was good to go it felt like a blessing,” Salcido said Tuesday during practice.
“It means a lot considering that we were out a back, so he adds another dimension to the offense,” Manning added.
Beside his own chance to play, Salcido said he is excited to see more depth at his position. His presence allows his fellow running backs, senior Gunner Price and freshman Jadon Wetzel, to preserve themselves and give full effort on their carries. The same goes for him whey they can enter the game on his behalf.
Now the emphasis, with a bit more health, is on putting up more points. Flagstaff had chances in its losses to Winslow and Marcos de Niza in back-to-back games to tie or take the lead with late offensive drives, but came up just short.
“We just really have to focus on finishing our drives. With everything we’re putting in, it’s converting the third down or fourth down and getting the ball in the end zone,” Salcido said.
Defensively, the Eagles have stepped up, especially late in games. They allowed just 14 points in the past two losses, and are facing a Bears team that was shut out last Friday in a 3-0 loss against Lee Williams.
Some of the returning players will also add weapons to the defense, and Manning said the Eagles must continue to have success with that unit to boost the team's record.
“They’re our heartbeat right now. To do what they did against Winslow -- shutting them out in the second half -- and to give us a chance against Marcos de Niza, giving us opportunities, has been crucial,” Manning said.
At 1-0 in the Grand Canyon Region standings with a win over Mingus Union early in the season, Flagstaff still has a chance to go undefeated in its region, should it beat the four remaining teams on its schedule. That starts with Bradshaw Mountain on Friday.
The two teams have been close over recent seasons, with Flagstaff eking out a 34-31 overtime victory in 2020.
After losing twice in disappointing fashion, Salcido said it would have been easy for the Eagles to hang their heads. However, he believes the healthier Eagles have an opportunity to show their improvement the rest of the season.
“A lot of teams have seen our past games and what’s happened, and they’re going to look down on us. We’re not a team to look down upon honestly, though. So we’re going to just do what we can and what we need to, to compete,” Salcido said.
Kickoff between the Eagles and Bears is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome.