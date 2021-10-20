Flagstaff football healthier ahead of Bradshaw matchup

“It’s very exciting. It’s surreal, like when I found out yesterday that I was good to go it felt like a blessing,” Salcido said Tuesday during practice.

“It means a lot considering that we were out a back, so he adds another dimension to the offense,” Manning added.

Beside his own chance to play, Salcido said he is excited to see more depth at his position. His presence allows his fellow running backs, senior Gunner Price and freshman Jadon Wetzel, to preserve themselves and give full effort on their carries. The same goes for him whey they can enter the game on his behalf.

Now the emphasis, with a bit more health, is on putting up more points. Flagstaff had chances in its losses to Winslow and Marcos de Niza in back-to-back games to tie or take the lead with late offensive drives, but came up just short.

“We just really have to focus on finishing our drives. With everything we’re putting in, it’s converting the third down or fourth down and getting the ball in the end zone,” Salcido said.

Defensively, the Eagles have stepped up, especially late in games. They allowed just 14 points in the past two losses, and are facing a Bears team that was shut out last Friday in a 3-0 loss against Lee Williams.