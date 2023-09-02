The North Las Vegas Somerset football team had few problems coming into Arizona and leaving with a victory Friday.

The Lions scored within the first minute and kept going, running away with a 47-6 win over Flagstaff to drop the Eagles to 0-2 (0-0 Grand Canyon).

Somerset had just one offensive drive the whole game that it didn’t move all the way down the field for a touchdown. The lost fumble with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter came with the game out of hand and the backups on the field.

The Lions threw just one pass the entire game, utilizing the wishbone to perfection to chip away at the Eagles defense with the run. Though Flagstaff would make occasional tackles for loss, the defense couldn’t consistently keep the Lions’ linemen from pushing down the field and creating gaps for chunks of yardage.

“They’re a very physical opponent,” Flagstaff coach Mickey Clements said. “They fire off the ball quickly and hit hard and win the one-on-one battles. That’s just the result that happens when you play like that.”

He added: “They’ve got really disciplined linemen. They’re doing everything that you try to coach, and they just have the system down. It’s tough to see, but when you get out there you’ve got to win those matchups.”

Somerset started its Arizona road trip with a squib kick that went all wrong for the Eagles. The ball landed at about the Flagstaff 25-yard line, and looked like it was going to roll out of bounds. However, Somerset ran down the field quickly and grabbed it for an onside recovery before Flagstaff’s players thought to jump on it.

Two plays later, with 11:27 left in the first quarter, Somerset senior Malachi Johnson ran the ball in for the opening score.

Flagstaff had no success on the ensuing offensive drive, punting the ball. Somerset added rushing touchdowns with 4:42 left in the first quarter and 10:30 left in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead.

The Eagles looked to have some fight in them after a shocking start, though. In its third offensive drive, quarterback Chase Brown hit senior Joe Beitler up the right side for a 60-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 21-6.

Chase Brown hits Beitler for a long TD, Flagstaff gets on the board pic.twitter.com/86pKrleXNe — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 2, 2023

However, that would be the last long drive the Eagles could sustain.

“I felt like we just couldn’t keep our rhythm going,” Clements said. “Penalties would shoot us in the foot too, and then getting in third-and-long situations with some things we don’t normally make mistakes on was tough.”

And as Somerset continued to run the ball effectively -- it finished with seven rushing touchdowns on the night -- it appeared the Flagstaff offense started to panic trying to keep up. It turned the ball over four times, including two interceptions, a lost fumble and a turnover on downs.

“The guys were chasing trying to get back into the game, and they’re a little frustrated with how it’s going. It was hard to get back to focusing on our own process,” Clements said.

Flagstaff will try to bounce back with a win in its next contest, a home matchup against Winslow on Sept. 8. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 14-12 in 2022.