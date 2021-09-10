Flagstaff football dominates in win over Washington

Flagstaff Eagles football pushed its record to 2-0 Friday night with a 48-0 victory over the Washington Rams at the Walkup Skydome in the Eagles home opener.
The Eagles’ dominance started with its effective defense. Flagstaff forced five turnovers in the game, had several tackles for loss and made it difficult for the
Coach Sean Manning said the defensive production began with the effective outside run stopping by his two defensive ends, seniors Nick Morrow and Spencer Smith.
“What was really important was to shut down that run game. Obviously they wanted to try to get to the edge, and Spencer wouldn’t allow it, and neither would Nick (Morrow) on the other side. So once you stop the outside, then they’ve got to go inside, and they’ve got to deal with our threats on the inside,” Manning said.
Smith led the Eagles statistically, recording 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles -- one recovered for a turnover -- and breaking up countless pass and run attempts.
He said Friday’s game was the best individual performance he has had as an Eagle, in just his second game as a defensive end after playing linebacker all last year.
“I felt great today. Lots of energy and just kept it going the whole time,” Smith said. “Their tackles were a little slower than normal so I had to make sure I took advantage of that and beat them with my speed, because they were big tackles.”
But, while Flagstaff played lights-out defense from start-to-finish, its offense took a bit to warm up. Washington ran a lot of clock in its two first-quarter drives. Flagstaff only had one possession, in which running back Marcus Salcido had a couple solid runs. But the Eagles could not move the ball enough to get into scoring position.
Then, when the second quarter hit, Flagstaff rode quarterback Bodie Maier’s connection with several big, physical receivers, moving the ball through the air.
In on offense, Morrow caught a jump ball on fourth and 25 to get the ball to the Rams’ 3-yard line. From there Salcido punched in a three-yard score to take a 7-0 lead with 10:00 remaining in the quarter. The score enthused the Eagles on the sideline.
“It’s tough when you’re in the end zone three times and walk away with nothing. And that just energizes the kids, energizes the fans and they feed off of them and feed off each other. And once we started cleaning up the mistakes and being the team that I know we are, that they know they are too, then we started putting some points on the board,” Manning said.
The next drive, following a missed Washington field goal that gave Flagstaff great field position, the Eagles moved the ball down the field with passes again. Maier finished the drive with a 29-yard pass to junior Holden Sena for a touchdown.
“I think we just realized that we’ve got to kick it into high gear. We realized that we were playing down to the other team and it was just time for us to make that change,” Sena said of Flagstaff’s second-quarter passing game.
Sena caught his second touchdown reception, this time on a 14-yard pass, later in the quarter. Flagstaff led 20-0 with 1:24 remaining in the half. Senior Ethan Ayup intercepted a Hail Mary attempt from Washington with just two seconds remaining to keep that score intact at the break.
Then, the third quarter was just like the first. Flagstaff senior Alex Perez intercepted a pass on the second play of the Rams’ drive, and Salcido capitalized with his second rushing touchdown.
The next drive, senior linebacker Collin Doucette intercepted another pass on Washington’s 10-yard line. Two plays later, Sena caught his third touchdown to put the Eagles up 35-0. Then, on the next defensive drive, as if Sena had not done enough already, he intercepted a pass.
Flagstaff scored 13 more points and continued its excellent defense to increase its lead to 48-0 with 7:40 remaining in the game and forced a mercy rule running clock. From there, the backups came in and made a few solid plays, but did not add onto the score.
Sena said he was impressed with Flagstaff’s all-around effort.
“Everything clicked, from our quarterback believing in all of us and our line having an amazing game, it was just all there for us, and our defense was great. So we just felt really good,” he said.
The Eagles’ victory moved their record to 2-0 on the season. Flagstaff will be the de facto road team next Friday as it plays Mingus. But, due to construction on Mingus’s field, the game will be held at the Walkup Skydome.