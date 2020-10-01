Flagstaff football aiming not to overlook Mingus Union in Week 1

It's a matchup of 4A Grand Canyon Region programs that are simply in different points of a rebuild.
On one end, the Flagstaff Eagles were just a few close calls away from the 2019 4A state playoffs finishing 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. On the other, a Mingus Union Marauders program that quickly went from consistent playoff contender to winless bottom dwellers at 0-10.
While Mingus's record shows one side of the coin, the team is looking like it has a solid foundation being built, with first-year head coach Doug Provenzano leading a rebuild. Provenzano rebuilt then-5A team Barry Goldwater, which had gone 1-9 and 0-10 in the two years before he joined to lead the team to 4-6 and then 6-4 records.
"We are ready to play, we will probably have some sloppy things to clean up so I guess we will hope that Mingus has more sloppy things," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said. "New coach there, new system, new things going on, so we don't really know what they are going to bring. We assume they will be really good; that's what we do every week and we are going to try to put them away as fast as we can."
While the talent at Mingus isn't quite what Provenzano had at Goldwater -- which produced current Northern Arizona defensive back Rascheed Sterling -- there are some guys who can play for Mingus.
The Marauders return their starting quarterback from 2019 in Zachary Harrison, who threw for 1,585 yards and 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Mingus struggled to be competitive all of 2019, losing all but one of its games by double digits, including a 45-2 thumping by Flagstaff in which Eagles running back Luis Jaramillo dominated with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
But, in the same way he says of all opponents, Hanley doesn't want his team to overlook Mingus all because of last season's results.
The Eagles forced Harrison into four interceptions in last season's game, but with a young defense -- notably in the secondary -- Harrison will go up against some new faces this time around.
The Eagles graduated some of their top options in the secondary a season ago such as Dayton Koyiyumptewa, who led the team in interceptions with six in 2019, as well as versatile defenders Luke and Stephen Canizales.
"Our kids are ready and we are ready to hit somebody besides ourselves," Hanley said.
New QB
Like their counterparts across town, the Eagles are also looking at a new starting quarterback this season.
Morgan Bewley is slated to make his first start at QB for Flagstaff after sitting behind former Eagle Joe Weidinger in 2019. Bewley didn't play much at all a year ago, attempting just eight passes and completing four for 91 yards.
Bewley is a more dual-threat option than Flagstaff has had in its past two starting QBs Weidinger and Henry Tagle, giving Hanley and new quarterbacks coach John Buckley a potential run-pass-option attack to toy with this season.
"It's been a big mental uplift for our kids. They believe in him and they trust him," Hanley said of Bewley, a senior. "The thing that he does bring us, is that he can move and he can punish a defense that doesn't keep him contained. He's really improved his throwing and a lot of that is credit to his hardwood and (quarterbacks coach John) Buckley."
Up next
Friday's kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Cromer Stadium. Fans who aren't among the limited attendees can stream the game live via Flagstaff High School's Facebook page or listen in to 93.5/AM 930 on the radio or online.
