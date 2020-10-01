Flagstaff football aiming not to overlook Mingus Union in Week 1

It's a matchup of 4A Grand Canyon Region programs that are simply in different points of a rebuild.

On one end, the Flagstaff Eagles were just a few close calls away from the 2019 4A state playoffs finishing 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. On the other, a Mingus Union Marauders program that quickly went from consistent playoff contender to winless bottom dwellers at 0-10.

While Mingus's record shows one side of the coin, the team is looking like it has a solid foundation being built, with first-year head coach Doug Provenzano leading a rebuild. Provenzano rebuilt then-5A team Barry Goldwater, which had gone 1-9 and 0-10 in the two years before he joined to lead the team to 4-6 and then 6-4 records.

"We are ready to play, we will probably have some sloppy things to clean up so I guess we will hope that Mingus has more sloppy things," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said. "New coach there, new system, new things going on, so we don't really know what they are going to bring. We assume they will be really good; that's what we do every week and we are going to try to put them away as fast as we can."

While the talent at Mingus isn't quite what Provenzano had at Goldwater -- which produced current Northern Arizona defensive back Rascheed Sterling -- there are some guys who can play for Mingus.