Flagstaff edges Coconino, 1-0, in crosstown boys soccer match

Toward the end of the match, it seemed like it would be heading to overtime as both teams could not get the ball into the net. With 4:30 left to play, Flagstaff forward Manny Soto was able to capitalize off a deflection by Adame and get the Eagles on the board.

With time not on their side, the Panthers went into aggressive mode, continuing to play hard defense as well as trying to get the ball out to the midfield and run toward the goal, but it would not be enough. The Eagles were able to hold on and take the win and hold off the late surge.

“It always feels different when we play Coconino, just because these guys know each other so well.” Eagles head coach Michael Jenkins said. “They don’t want to get destroyed by us, and we obviously don't want to get beat by them. It’s a city championship on the line, and (Coconino) always comes out ready to play and they give it everything they got. So, we just have to weather whatever storm comes and be patient.”

Both coaches gave credit to Adame, who was perfect throughout the match until he let one slip through his hands. Panthers head coach Kalani Kuamoo was proud of his keeper, but also mentioned he thought there was a missed offside call by the referees.