Flagstaff edges Coconino, 1-0, in crosstown boys soccer match

Even with snow surrounding the field, the competition was hot at Flagstaff High School during a closely fought crosstown boys soccer match.
Flagstaff has come out on top each time against their rivals for the past six years, and this year, the streak continued, as the Eagles broke through late and scored in the second half and sealed the win Friday.
The story of the first half, and through most of the match, was the performance of Panthers goalkeeper Israel Adame. The first half saw most of the time of possession go to the Eagles, with constant attacks and setups in order to get good looks at the goal. However, even with those good looks at the goal, Adame would send them back every time.
He ended the first half with six saves and was a crucial factor in keeping the Panthers in it.
Throughout the match, the Eagles kept going to senior forward Bennet Olson-Zwick, who started his season with a hat trick performance against Mohave. Even with Olson-Zwick’s superior dribbling and ball-handling skills, the Panthers defense stood their ground and continued to fight on their own side of the field.
The second half brought more of the same from the Eagles, continuing to communicate and attack the Panthers goal. Coconino on the other hand finally started to get some decent looks of their own.
Toward the end of the match, it seemed like it would be heading to overtime as both teams could not get the ball into the net. With 4:30 left to play, Flagstaff forward Manny Soto was able to capitalize off a deflection by Adame and get the Eagles on the board.
With time not on their side, the Panthers went into aggressive mode, continuing to play hard defense as well as trying to get the ball out to the midfield and run toward the goal, but it would not be enough. The Eagles were able to hold on and take the win and hold off the late surge.
“It always feels different when we play Coconino, just because these guys know each other so well.” Eagles head coach Michael Jenkins said. “They don’t want to get destroyed by us, and we obviously don't want to get beat by them. It’s a city championship on the line, and (Coconino) always comes out ready to play and they give it everything they got. So, we just have to weather whatever storm comes and be patient.”
Both coaches gave credit to Adame, who was perfect throughout the match until he let one slip through his hands. Panthers head coach Kalani Kuamoo was proud of his keeper, but also mentioned he thought there was a missed offside call by the referees.
“It’s a judgement-call match, and offsides is something we can’t really control; unfortunately it just went that way.” Kuamoo said. “It would have been nice to have gone into overtime and see what happens, we were hanging in there, and my goalkeeper stepped up and decided that this was his match.”