Flagstaff earns home semifinal with win over Greenway

Somehow, Flagstaff keeps getting to host girls basketball playoff games this season.

The No. 5 Eagles advanced to the 4A Conference semifinals with Saturday’s 70-40 win over No. 13 Greenway at War Memorial Gymnasium at Flagstaff High School with a dominating defensive effort and key scoring from senior Gracelyn Nez (26 points) and sophomore Alyssa Harris (19).

Flagstaff, which has never advanced past the state semifinals under coach Tyrone Johnson, will have as good of a chance as any, as it will host No. 9 Shadow Mountain on Wednesday. The Matadors upset No. 1 Deer Valley, 39-36 on Saturday, and gave the Eagles another home game to celebrate.

“Now that we finally get to host a final four game here, we’ve really got to make this one count,” said coach Tyrone Johnson, wet after jumping in the Flagstaff High School pool in celebration of the victory, “So we’ve got to be on our A game, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re dictating everything that goes on here and not letting them dictate.”

“This is beyond sane. These two last two teams, where we were supposed to go to their house, got upset. So now to have another home game is a blessing honestly. We get another home game with our fans and our elevation, so we’re going to try to win that one again,” added Nez, who will play in her final home game of her high school career in the semifinals, win or lose.

Flagstaff’s main challenge in the game was slowing down Greenway junior Kiley Sours-Miller, who stood several inches taller than anybody on the Eagles’ roster. However, as Flagstaff’s defensive specialist, Nez was assigned to try and limit her production. Overall, the Eagles forced several steals, with all of their perimeter players locking in on a full-court press.

Nez, along with double-teaming players like sophomore Morningrain Honani and other in the post, was active in preventing the center from receiving passes in the paint, and did enough to keep Sours-Miller from dominating throughout the contest. The junior still had 14 points and protected Greenway’s paint well, but got in early foul trouble – thanks in part to two drawn charges by Nez – and was limited in her ability to collect offensive rebounds.

With Greenway’s main threat unable to have her way with the game, the Demons were limited in their offensive sets, while Flagstaff kept scoring and earned a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“I just had to play defense, there was nothing else really to it. I couldn’t foul, because I knew they needed me, so I had to be good there,” Nez said. “Some of the charges I definitely got the wind knocked out of me.”

The Eagles and Demons played a close game the majority of the first half. Flagstaff took a double-digit lead in the first quarter, behind 14 points – including four 3-pointers – from Harris in the period.

“I was having a lot of fun. My shots were falling, everything was kind of going my way, and I was playing defense,” she said.

Greenway went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter, but Flagstaff finished the period with a 9-1 run, on three late 3s. Junior Sage Begay hit the third, mere seconds before the halftime buzzer, and the Eagles led 37-24. From there, they would never lead by less than 10 points.

The second half was dominated on both ends by Nez. She scored 13 points in the third quarter and 18 overall in the half. And she was especially effective in getting to the paint when Sours-Miller was sitting late in the third quarter with four fouls.

Her effort, along with five third-quarter points from Harris and an important 3 from sophomore Jazmine Dugi, gave the Eagles an insurmountable lead and essentially put the game away.

“I just kept thinking, ‘I don’t want this to be my last game. I don’t want to go home. I want to practice on Monday again,’ and that’s what kept me going,” Nez said.

Now, the Eagles will celebrate briefly and begin preparation for Wednesday’s semifinal matchup.

“It means the world to me, to everybody on our team,” Harris said. “We didn’t get past the elite eight last year, so for us to get past that barrier and into the final four feels amazing.”

