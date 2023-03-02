PHOENIX -- Flagstaff junior MorningRain Honani stepped up to the free-throw line with the chance to break a 31-year curse for the Eagles girls basketball team.

The Eagles were up a point over the Pueblo Warriors with 4.8 seconds remaining in the 4A Conference state tournament championship game.

“At that point, I’m just like, ‘I’ve got to hit these free throws.’ Because if I hit them both we win this championship,” Honani said.

“And I made them."

Pueblo turned the ball over with less than a second to play and Flagstaff just needed to inbound the ball to win, and the No. 2-seeded Eagles prevailed, 68-65, over the fourth-seeded Warriors at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum to win their first championship since 1992 and the first under longtime head coach Tyrone Johnson.

Flagstaff celebrates with its 4A girls basketball title banner and trophy pic.twitter.com/LNlmagKOr3 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 3, 2023

Three Eagles scored double-digit points, led by freshman Bella Burcar’s 19. Honani added 15, recording six in the fourth quarter, and senior Sage Begay chipped in 12.

Begishie’s block leads to a 3 in transition by Burcar.Flagstaff leads 22-13 5:29 2Q pic.twitter.com/ndfTIxeAJo — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 3, 2023

“They made their mark and left their legacy like they wanted to. To be the first team in 31 years, and the first in my tenure, it’s special,” Johnson said.

“It honestly means that all of the hard work paid off. All of the girls did so much, worked so hard, and this is amazing,” Begay added.

The result was made even sweeter when remembering where the Eagles were a year ago. They reached the title-round game to end the 2021-2022 season, but fell to Salpointe Catholic to finish as the runner-up.

Since that point, the Eagles felt they had to redeem themselves. After dispatching their opponents in the three previous rounds, they accomplished that goal. The Eagles finished the season with a record of 21-3.

“Last year it was very difficult at the end, with the emotions and everything, and none of us wanted to feel that way again. So today feels really good,” Begay said.

Flagstaff looked superior to start the game. Both the Warriors and Eagles struggled to shoot from 3-point range, possibly due to different depth perception in an arena than they’d been used to in their respective home gyms. The Eagles missed their first eight 3-point attempts before Begay drained a pair late in the first quarter.

She scored 10 in the opening period, helping to provide the Eagles a 15-9 advantage.

“Some of my team’s shots weren’t falling, so I thought that maybe if I shot it would go in. And then when I made some, I kept going,” Begay said.

Flagstaff leads 15-9 after a quarter. Sage Begay has 10 points, with a pair of 3s pic.twitter.com/0RtaHNiJQd — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 3, 2023

The Eagles stayed ahead in the second quarter, and Burcar took over the scoring load. She poured in 10 points in the period, and the Eagles led 34-27 at halftime.

Then, in the third quarter -- a point at which the Eagles have dominated throughout the playoffs with their press defense -- Pueblo started to cut the deficit. The Warriors broke through the press and made a few easy layups to score eight quick points.

Pueblo closed the gap to just one point, but Flagstaff hit a few late 3s to keep its opponent at bay. Junior Jazmine Dugi connected on a pair of 3s, and sophomore Teagan Martin added one from the corner as the Eagles led 49-43 after the third quarter.

Teagan Martin hits a late 3, Flagstaff leads 49-43 after 3Q pic.twitter.com/7V6frw7Muy — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 3, 2023

Honani hit a 3 on the first possession of the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a nine-point advantage, but the Warriors stole the momentum by going on a 9-0 burst to tie the game at 52-52 with 5:16 to play. Johnson called a timeout and told the Eagles not to panic.

“In the end, even when it was close, I trusted in them to have composure and poise,” Johnson said.

Flagstaff went on a 10-6 run from there, including a second-chance layup from junior Unique Begishie to extend the lead to 64-60 with 1:49 left.

With 16 seconds left, the Eagles led by 3 and the Warriors fouled Burcar. She missed a free throw and Pueblo took a timeout with 8.6 seconds left to play, looking for a 3 that would tie the game. With six seconds on the clock, the Eagles fouled and the Warriors made the pair of free throws to cut Flagstaff’s lead to 66-65.

Honani was fouled on the inbounds pass, made the best of her two shots and the Eagles forced a turnover in the final moments to seal the win.

Players swarmed the court in celebration.

Flagstaff will graduate five seniors from this year’s roster, including Begay, Sierra Manygoats, Shandiin Lancaster, Bridget Nichols and Jasmynn Tsosie, who normally starts but fell injured in the semifinal round. The Eagles are set to return many of their contributors in seasons to come, aiming to get back to the big stage again.

“We’ve got a lot of girls coming back,” Honani said, “and we’re going to be even better next year.”