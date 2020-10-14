Flagstaff Eagles sweep City Championship Meet at Buffalo Park

At the Flagstaff City Championship Meet Wednesday at Buffalo Park, it was a bit quieter than most cross country races tend to be.
Because of the pandemic, the yearly tradition took on a new look. No spectators aside from teammates, coaches, select school personnel and media members were allowed, making the meet almost look like a group practice.
It was also a bit earlier than normal. As running fans in Flagstaff and northern Arizona know, traditionally the cross country season kicks off with the Peaks Invitational and the George Kyte Classic around the first weekend of September at Buffalo Park.
This year, however, due to the Northern Arizona squad not running in the fall and guidelines prohibiting large events such as Peaks and the Four Corners meet that's also normally at the site, the four local high school teams tried to host an early City Meet to kick off the season.
But the meet was canceled the day before it was set to take place. So, Wednesday's race was the first cross country race held in Flagstaff during the fall seasons -- an odd thing for sure.
It was also reassuring for Flagstaff Eagles head coach and race organizer Trina Painter that the event went off without a hitch.
"It's a big relief," Painter said. "We are excited to just be here, but it is a big relief to have completed an event here safely at Buffalo Park. ... It was very quiet out there, and one of the other coaches and I were commenting, 'It's so quiet, it's kinda odd.' It felt like practice in a sense but it was a race and that element was there. It was an interesting combination of the two."
Painter also noted how grateful she is to all the parents from all four schools that listened to rules in place and didn't try to attend the closed competition so that the athletes could compete.
Even still, with the weird and almost normal feel to it all, those competing were happy to get in the yearly Buffalo Park run even if it was just the smaller City Meet and not the larger Peaks.
"It's good to be back here," Flagstaff runner Max Davis said. "It's good to race against the Flagstaff people -- we don't often get to just see a race with all of us. I know most of these kids out here."
For all teams involved, there has been plenty that has thrown off the timing of the season. There have been numerous cancellations for each and some are only racing in places that are close to mitigate the use of buses. The season is starting to wind down with just a few weeks until sectionals Nov. 4 and 5 -- with the state meet not long after on Nov. 13 in Gilbert.
Here are some of the highlights for each team at the City Championship Meet:
Flagstaff Eagles
Division II Flagstaff led the way in both the boys and girls races, with the usual suspects taking the top marks. The Eagles had low scores of 20 on the boys side and 21 on the girls in the meet win.
It wasn't really close at all for Mia Hall. The Eagles' star sophomore took first in 18:04 -- over a minute faster than her teammate Allie Thurgood's 19:23 mark for second place. Flagstaff placed six girls in the top 10 en route to the team win.
Brooke Golightly placed third in 19:45, Alysa Harris took seventh in 20:23, Mairead Kelly finished eighth in 20:32 and right behind her was Breana Biggambler in ninth in 20:35.
On the boys side, Davis took first behind a PR performance. He won in 15:49 for the 3-mile race, almost 10 seconds ahead of teammate Lance Harris, who placed second in 15:57. The Flagstaff boys landed eight runners in the top 10 in the showing at Buffalo Park.
Ryan Hatch took fourth in 16:51, Robert Parker sixth in 17:17, Troy Baker seventh in 17:26, Chad Philpott eighth in 17:55, Spencer Lott in 18:18 and McKay Dunn finished 10th in 18:19 just behind Lott to round out the top 10 finishers for Flagstaff.
Davis noted the weird training due to the funky scheduling and timing that the delays and cancellations have caused.
"Honestly only one week is where we have been training at our usual level," Davis said. "After one week of that I was feeling good and knew that today I was going to have to treat it like I should have been treating the season. Because it was all tentative, so I am finally at the level I want to perform at. All of our guys are at the level we are trying to perform at too."
Coconino Panthers
The D-III Panthers girls team saw Wheaten Smith finish just outside of the top three behind her Flagstaff counterparts as a trio of sophomore Panthers had a solid outing.
Smith, a sophomore, took fourth in 19:49 just a few seconds behind Golightly. Smith's teammates -- also just sophomores -- finished just after her with Cathron Donaldson in fifth in 19:58 and Zoe Sather taking sixth in 20:02.
Coconino saw one other runner on the girls side finish in the top 10, with Zofia Sawasky in 10th in 20:38.
As a team the Coconino girls scored 31 points, good for second place.
On the boys side, Coconino tied with Basis Flagstaff at 87 points. Juniors Ryan Quintero and Adin Scott finished 12th and 13th in 18:27 and 18:51 respectively to lead the way for Coconino. The two were the only runners on the boys side for Coconino to finish within the top 20.
Northland Prep Spartans
The D-IV Spartans had a good showing on the boys side, and a solid day from a injury-plagued girls team.
Malakai Hanson finished third between a pair of Flagstaff runners on the boys side in 16:40 as his team scored 50 points for a second-place team finish. Hanson wasn't alone in the top five, either: Teammate Dana Leib-Perry finished fifth in 17:05 to help the Spartans' cause Wednesday.
Dan Berger and Isaak Ulm took 14th and 15th in 19:01 and 19:04 respectively while Jacob Taylor finished 18th to round out some of the Spartans' top finishers.
The Spartan girls finished third as a team with 79 points and were led by Meg Moyer's 12th-place finish in 21:12. Indi Jones took 14th in 21:48 as well as the lone top-15 finishers for the Spartans.
The Spartans girls team has dealt with some injuries, as usual No. 1 Jillian Raab has been battling an elbow injury that held her back a bit Wednesday -- finishing 28th in 23:36. Also, the Spartans had a runner not finish due to migraines.
"We had our fingers crossed, but it was great to run and these are four great teams that are really close -- those coaches are close, the athletes are close," Spartans head coach Carl Perry said. "It's a really tight running community and that's one of the great things about living in Flagstaff."
Basis Yeti
The D-IV Yeti, although a small team, still made its way out to the meet and had some solid finishes among the bigger teams.
Colm Cawood finished 11th in 18:22 for the Yeti -- ahead of both the top Coconino boys. Brian Hoftstetter took 20th in 19:33 to help his team get a pair of top-20 finishers. On the girls side the Yeti raced just two: Emily Mulaney, who finished 24th in 23:01, and Naomi Kelly, who took 48th.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!