Flagstaff Eagles softball powers past Prescott to complete regular-season series sweep, 14-1, at home

Eagles sophomore pitcher Gracie Schmitz got plenty of run support for a nice, comfortable outing and Flagstaff toppled the Prescott Badgers in five innings Friday at home, 14-1, winning its sixth straight game and sweeping the visitors for the regular season in the process.

Schmitz threw a complete game in the mercy-rule victory, recording four strikeouts, two walks and one earned run across six hits, while No. 5-ranked Flagstaff tallied its fifth double-digit victory of the current win streak. She also contributed two RBIs, hit a home run and was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Lily Anderson blasted two homers for the 4A Conference Eagles, who handed the seventh-ranked Badgers their first loss of the season Wednesday in Prescott, 8-5, before really flexing their muscles for the hometown crowd. Gianna Baca connected on two doubles in the victory and finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Anderson, a senior, touched all bases on one hit for the sixth time this season with the powerful day and ended up with a new season-high single-game RBI count at five.

Flagstaff (10-2, 6-2 Grand Canyon Region) has now scored 84 combined runs during the current win streak while allowing just 12. Prescott (10-2, 4-2 Grand Canyon), meanwhile, was limited to one run for the first time this year.