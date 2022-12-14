Flagstaff Eagles senior Robertson signs to Adams State soccer

Keira Robertson was the first of two Flagstaff High School girls to sign her letter of intent to play soccer at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

Robertson, a senior for the Eagles who has played four years on the varsity team, signed during a ceremony at Flagstaff High School on Tuesday afternoon.

She will play alongside teammate Bailee Jamison for the Division II Grizzlies. Jamison will sign her own letter on Thursday.

Flagstaff girls soccer senior Keira Robertson signed her letter of intent to play at Adams State in Colorado today pic.twitter.com/GEZhsv67ys — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) December 13, 2022

Goalkeeper Lianna Albert, who graduated from Flagstaff last year, is also at Adams State.

Robertson said having friends on the team, while also enjoying the soccer culture in Alamosa, were among the factors that helped her make the decision.

“It being a lot closer to home than a lot of my other options, and having Bailee there, too, made it so I had some connections there already, and I’m just excited to go there,” Robertson said.

Robertson began playing soccer at about age 4. She competed all throughout her youth career on the club level and then eventually found success pretty immediately in high school. As just a freshman, she was a main contributor offensively for the Eagles team that won the state championship in 2020.

Far before that title, though, the Eagles staff knew they had a special player. Chris Barquin, an assistant coach, remembers Robertson struggling with fitness during tryouts. She failed a conditioning test the first day that would have held her out of the varsity squad. That she came back and passed the following day proved a lot to him.

“The determination and the drive to come out the next day and power through it, there was no way that you were going to fail the second time,” Barquin said.

Soccer wasn’t always a perfect match for Robertson, who said at times she was frustrated by her own play and progress. When she finally hit the high school level, though, she realized how much she was enjoying herself. College soccer became a goal that she turned into reality in Tuesday’s ceremony.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’ve always had that love of the game. And when I got to high school, that love and fun of soccer came back to me,” Robertson said.

Robertson has played a major role in the Eagles’ attack in the past few seasons, scoring goals and assisting on many more from the midfield. However, maybe her most telling moment came from a completely different position last season.

Albert, then a senior, had to sit out of Flagstaff’s playoff quarterfinal match against Salpointe Catholic at the end of last season. Robertson stepped in to play goalkeeper. The Eagles fell to the eventual 4A Conference champions, 1-0, to end the season, but Robertson had a solid performance that showed how much of a team player she was.

“I didn’t want to have to ask, but I had to ask her to step up in our game against Salpointe. And I needed her to hop in goal,” coach Savannah Berry said. “And there was no hesitation -- I’m sure she had different words in her mind than she was sharing with me -- but she was like, ‘Yeah, no problem, I’ve got you.’ And it just alleviated this stress. I knew I could rely on her to do it.”

The Eagles started their season earlier in December, flying out of the gates with 12 total goals through three matches and amassing a 3-0 record. With her signing out of the way, Robertson said she is focused on her final high school season and bookending her high school career with a title in both her freshman and senior seasons.

“I think I can focus on the team more, and help us try to win that state championship this year. I think it’s going to be a fun season,” she said.