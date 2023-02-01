Flagstaff Eagles senior Emory Burden signs to Puget Sound swimming

Flagstaff High School senior Emory Burden’s swimming career is set to continue next season at the University of Puget Sound.

He signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to join the Division III Loggers in Tacoma, Washington.

Burden, a leader for the Eagles swim team, said that mere months ago he was unsure whether he would be fast enough to swim competitively after high school. But after communicating with Loggers coach Jay Daniels, Burden received an offer.

It all happened quickly, he said.

“It was a little bit out-of-the-blue of a situation. I didn’t expect to be here. But it feels really good,” Burden said.

Burden finished his high school career with the Eagles in November, performing past even some of his own preseason expectations.

He took fourth place in the Division II state meet's 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.96 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 100m freestyle, touching in at 48.58 seconds.

At that point, he figured that his skills would be enough to get to the next level.

“When I was standing on the podium at state, it really set in that I could go to college and swim competitively. Now I’m so excited,” Burden said.

It was a long journey to get to the medal stand at state. Burden started swimming at around age 5. He continued the sport as a hobby, eventually joining the local Flagstaff Snow Sharks swim club to take the activity more seriously.

He spent his freshman year at Northland Prep Academy before transferring to Flagstaff High School his sophomore year.

At that point, Eagles coach Rachel Perugini learned just how quality of a swimmer and person Burden was.

“What I think sets Emory apart is that he is a constant leader. Even as a sophomore, his focus and his dedication were there. He knows when goofy needs to go, and when it’s time to work hard. And the reason he’s so successful in the pool and out of it is that he’s goal-oriented,” Perugini said.

Now with varsity swimming in the past, Burden is part of the Eagles wrestling team this winter. When wrestling season ends, he will rejoin the Snow Sharks and prepare throughout the spring and summer for his time in Washington.

When he is gone, Burden hopes his legacy can be that other Flagstaff swimmers succeed in his wake.

“I hope it continues through Flagstaff, and I hope that the coaches can continue having kids come through this team and go to college,” he said.