Flagstaff Eagles' offense shows promise under new coach Aguas

When Sean Manning was hired as the head coach of the Flagstaff Eagles football team this offseason, he instantly knew who he wanted on his side.

Flagstaff hired Kevin Aguas -- who had spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Coconino -- as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. The Eagles will run a new offensive system to match the identity of their new leader.

This partnership is over a decade in the making.

Aguas and Manning were colleagues on the Flagstaff freshman team beginning in 2010. At that point, the prospect of the two coaches leading on the varsity level was merely an idea.

“It came up in our personal conversations away from the field. It was more of something like, ‘Can you imagine?’ and the cards fell into place for it to happen,” Manning said.

Aguas spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Coconino. Recognizing the step up and chance to work with a longtime friend and confidante, taking the job was an easy decision.

He had always wanted to get to a higher level of responsibility in order to have more of an impact on the student-athletes, who were the reason he got into the coaching profession in the first place.