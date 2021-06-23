Flagstaff Eagles' offense shows promise under new coach Aguas

When Sean Manning was hired as the head coach of the Flagstaff Eagles football team this offseason, he instantly knew who he wanted on his side.
Flagstaff hired Kevin Aguas -- who had spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Coconino -- as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. The Eagles will run a new offensive system to match the identity of their new leader.
This partnership is over a decade in the making.
Aguas and Manning were colleagues on the Flagstaff freshman team beginning in 2010. At that point, the prospect of the two coaches leading on the varsity level was merely an idea.
“It came up in our personal conversations away from the field. It was more of something like, ‘Can you imagine?’ and the cards fell into place for it to happen,” Manning said.
Aguas spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Coconino. Recognizing the step up and chance to work with a longtime friend and confidante, taking the job was an easy decision.
He had always wanted to get to a higher level of responsibility in order to have more of an impact on the student-athletes, who were the reason he got into the coaching profession in the first place.
“It’s a great position to get to work with them, to continue to put in my offense and help them put in the work to get better,” Aguas said.
Beside having an elevated role on the staff, the job as offensive coordinator allows Aguas to manage his own offensive scheme at the varsity level for the first time. In the past he led the offense at the JV level, but the varsity playbook will be all his now.
He does not plan to throw away the plays of the past, opting instead to enhance the scheme that already exists. He plans on adding play-action passes and run-pass option plays.
The Eagles have participated in a few 7-on-7 passing tournaments. Those events and summer practices have shown promise that Flagstaff could have success offensively.
“A lot of that will come because defenses are going to focus on our run, so we’ll be able to utilize our really good receivers,” Aguas said.
The addition of Aguas, specifically the trust Manning has in him, allows Manning to pay more attention to the other duties he takes on as the new head coach. Primarily a defensive mind, he is excited to leave the offensive calls to a colleague he trusts implicity. The pair feel hopeful the 2021 season will be the start of a long, productive partnership.
“I can focus on defense, the organizational components, game management, get more involved the recruiting and all that, and I’m confident he can take care of the scheme offensively. I think our relationship is great,” Manning said.