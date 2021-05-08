Flagstaff Eagles lose heartbreaker in first round of softball state playoffs

Emotions ran high throughout the contest, as both teams had to work hard to get runners on base and were precise in their fielding. It was the exact type of battle Anderson expected from a playoff atmosphere.

“I just thought that was so much fun to play, and it was a ride the whole game. It was neck-and-neck the whole time, and those are fun games to play, regardless of winning or losing. It sucks to lose, but it makes us proud to be part of a game like that,” she said.

With both pitchers dominating through six innings, it appeared the trend would continue in the top of the seventh. Schmitz walked the first batter, but the next Greenway hitter hit into a double play. With one out remaining to give her a no-hitter through seven and allow the Eagles a chance to walk off in the final frame, Flagstaff issued another walk. Castillo stepped up next and hit the home run that would eventually win the game.

Hernandez said he was “incredibly proud” of Schmitz’s performance, despite one misplaced throw.

“She threw 78 pitches, and it was a great game. It was just the one pitch that the girl hit a home run off of, it went a little bit high. It happens. One just got away,” Hernandez said.