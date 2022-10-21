Flagstaff Eagles look for fast start, victory at Lee Williams today

Even after a tough loss, the Flagstaff Eagles football team was in high spirits this week, preparing for another region matchup.

The No. 31 Eagles (2-4, 0-1 Grand Canyon) have a chance to do something their city rivals couldn’t -- beat the No. 18 Lee Williams Volunteers (4-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon) -- in Kingman today.

Fresh off a 51-14 region-opening home loss to Prescott, Flagstaff hopes a solid performance might provide some momentum to close the year in a strong way.

Flagstaff football is preparing for Friday’s road game at Lee Williams pic.twitter.com/aqxSm8d9F6 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 19, 2022

“We just feel like we need something to get us going. It doesn’t seem like that, but we can pick it up. We just need that dedication and that moment,” Eagles senior defensive back Emiliano Armijo said.

Armijo will be part of a defense that will attempt to shut down the Volunteers’ passing attack. In a 14-7 victory at Coconino last week, Lee Williams senior quarterback Troy Edwards threw for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- both to sophomore receiver Reilly Feill -- while also running for 46 yards and a few key first downs. Edwards has thrown for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games, and he leads the Volunteers with 315 rushing yards and six scores, too.

Despite suffering a loss last Friday, Flagstaff’s defense showed it could reduce the production of a key player. The Eagles held Badgers star running back Cody Leopold to just 34 rushing yards, far below his average of 106 per game.

They hope they can slow down Edwards and the passing attack in a similar way.

“You try to focus on taking the strengths away, and the kids know who those threats are because they watch film, and the seniors have been playing them for three years,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said.

“It will be fun playing a pass team as a corner, so I can focus on the receivers,” Armijo added. “Our pass protection isn’t what we want it to be right now, but we can pick it up in some ways.”

The Eagles have gotten a similar level of production in the passing game from freshman quarterback Chase Brown. In four starts, he has thrown for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Coconino’s lone score against Lee Williams came on a touchdown pass, so if Flagstaff can play a similar way it could find the end zone. Senior receivers Holden Sena and Jake Weidinger have five and six receiving touchdowns for the Eagles, respectively.

Eagles sophomore running back Jadon Wetzel also had a bit of a breakout against Prescott. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. He has accumulated 357 yards and three scores this season, and hopes to help the Eagles establish a solid running attack for the rest of the year.

Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, Manning said, the Eagles need to start the game strong on offense in Kingman. In some recent losses, Flagstaff has played better in the second half of games, but dug itself into holes early that it couldn’t climb out of at the end.

Putting together a score on an opening possession, Manning said, would give his team some confidence.

“It’s important to be able to sustain the drive and not lose the momentum. To walk away without the score after a great drive is a killer, so if you don’t have those, it’s a different game,” he said. “But if it doesn’t happen, the kids have to find a way to shake it off and still find a way to win.”

Flagstaff still has a chance at a winning record if it can run the table in its final four games of the season. None of them are easy, as the Grand Canyon Region remains one of the top-to-bottom toughest in the 4A Conference. But the Eagles have some hope.

“If we can get these next two on the road, it would be a big deal,” Armijo said. “And if we could put the next four away, that would be great. Starting slow at the season, of course, wasn’t what we wanted, but we could do it.”

Kickoff between the Eagles and Volunteers is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School.