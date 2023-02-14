Flagstaff High School has its new head football.

Mickey Clements received and took the offer to become the Eagles’ leader Friday, and has spent much of the time since then reveling in what the opportunity means and reaching out to the community.

Those conversations have him eager to start the new role.

“It’s a great honor. I’m super excited to get going. I just found out, so there’s been a lot to do in a short amount of time, but the supportive community is getting me even more fired up,” he said.

Clements spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Eagles, including last year as defensive coordinator. Before that, he coached at the high school level in Phoenix. He said he always thought about what being a head coach would be like, but never was aiming to simply climb the ladder.

However, when the job opened this offseason after the resignation of Sean Manning -- who led the Eagles in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns -- Clements bit.

“I’ve always wanted to focus on whatever my current job is, and if the right opportunity came up in the right time in my life, then I’d look at it. And this offseason was really the time I felt like I should put my application in and go through the process. I’m really honored,” Clements said.

The 4A Conference Eagles have some rebuilding to do. Flagstaff went 2-8 last season and ended the campaign on a five-game losing streak to Grand Canyon Region opponents. That rebuild, Clements said, includes the restructuring of the coaching staff with previous members and hopefully some new faces.

It also begins now with the rebuilding of the roster after graduating a large senior class.

Clements said the journey starts in the weight room in the offseason. There have been some players regularly working out, but with his role solidified, Clements believes there can be more consistent participation.

“I’m hoping now that the head coaching position is filled it will boost the energy to get in there even more. When you talk to a coach -- and I’ve talked to as many as I’ve can -- who have come into a similar position, weights are critical, and building the culture there is something that has to happen right away,” Clements said.

There are still about two months before the Eagles begin the spring period in April and May. Until then, Clements hopes that both the students playing other sports for the Eagles and those who aren’t can keep improving physically so that they can be ready to compete when spring comes around.

He recognizes the Eagles have a long journey to turn around the record, as Flagstaff hasn’t put together a winning season since 2019. But he hopes if the foundation is laid properly that the Eagles can get there.

“I’m thrilled because of a few reasons, but one of them is because Flagstaff has a 100-year tradition, one of the great histories in Arizona. So we want to be part of that and continue to grow the success of this school,” Clements said.