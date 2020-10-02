Flagstaff Eagles gut out gritty win, beat Mingus Union 7-0 to open season

Things to clean up

With a 7-0 score, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the Eagles have some things to clean up going forward.

Bewley had a turnover early in the first quarter when the Eagles were knocking on the door near the Mingus end zone. But a botched snap led to a turnover. That turnover, along with some miscues throughout the game, can be expected to a point because Flagstaff -- and many other teams in the state -- didn’t get the chance to scrimmage or practice fully during the pandemic delay.

“This was basically a scrimmage that counts,” Hanley said. “I’m not taking away from Mingus who actually did scrimmage. We overcame it and God bless our defense, man.”

Flagstaff isn't the only team with stuff to clean up either.

Late in the fourth Mingus went from a chance to tie the game in Flagstaff territory to being in a massive hole. The Marauders were called for two penalties after the Eagles sacked quarterback Zachary Harrison -- putting the Marauders back into their own territory and the insanely rare fourth down and 48. Mingus did not convert, but did bomb a 50-yard punt to flip the field.

Up next

Flagstaff (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will be in Prescott Valley next Friday against Bradshaw Mountain (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon). The Bears are coming off a 56-0 dominating win against Mohave.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

