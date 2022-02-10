Flagstaff Eagles golfer Jacobson commits to SMCC golf

Tor Jacobson, a senior at Flagstaff High School and member of the Eagles boys golf team, committed last Friday to continue his athletic and academic career at South Mountain Community College.

Jacobson, the Eagles’ top golfer since his freshman year, said there were many factors when he thought about where to play at the next level. The Phoenix-based school, just about a two-hour drive away with a hot climate and an excellent squad, fit all of his ideals.

“At the beginning of the year I just made a list of schools close to Flagstaff with warm weather so I could play year-round with competitive teams, and South Mountain was on that list. I saw they had great facilities and a great team on top of that, plus all the things I wanted, and it just felt like a great fit,” Jacobson said.

His father and golf coach at Flagstaff, Joth Jacobson, said the two toured South Mountain’s campus and were in awe of the success the team has had. The Cougars are perennial championship contenders, and placed second in the 2021 NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship last May. Cougar Cecil Belisle also placed first individually in the title round.

“We walked into their gym and they just had banners everywhere. National champs here, champs there on that wall, it was impressive,” Joth said.

Tor actually was not always a competitive golfer, and the dream of playing at the next level is a relatively recent one. Despite Joth’s college golf background and a family history of golf lovers, Tor’s first love was actually hockey. Not unlike Adam Sandler’s character in "Happy Gilmore," Tor found himself to be immediately talented when he started golfing on a regular basis.

After playing recreationally, he joined Flagstaff’s team as a freshman and quickly earned the No. 1 spot.

“I kind of realized I could be good, and I started taking it really seriously. I finished as the best freshman in the section and that kind of got the juices flowing, so I kept going with it,” Tor said.

Joth, who took over as Flagstaff’s coach before his son’s sophomore season, noticed a rise in Tor’s abilities around the same time.

“He had his first hole-in-one at age 12,” Joth said, chuckling. “But really, I noticed it his freshman year, before I was the coach the next three years. He was starting to play some junior tournaments before the season and showed up and was the medalist at his first match as a freshman, and things started rolling from there.”

The younger Jacobson kept getting better, capping off his high school career with a spot at the 2021 Division III state tournament in Tucson in October, tying for 24th place.

The Jacobsons have several family members in and around Phoenix. Tor sees them often, even more now that he is in the offseason and travels there frequently to play when time allows.

Since the season ended, Tor said, he has trained regularly, and is enjoying his senior year at Flagstaff, too.

He is unsure of his college major still, though he has some interest in either sports psychology or business economics. Regardless of what his future is academically, he is certain to have a large support system, with loved ones all over his new home encouraging him on the golf course.

“I’m excited that they get to see me play, and that I’ll be on a really competitive team,” he said. “It should be a great experience.”

