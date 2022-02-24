Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball going to the 'ship

The fifth-seeded Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team broke a 30-year curse with a 56-34 victory in the 4A Conference state tournament semifinals over the No. 9 Shadow Mountain Matadors Thursday at Flagstaff High School.

With the victory, Flagstaff reached its first state championship game since 1992 -- and first under longtime coach Tyrone Johnson. Time-after-time the Eagles have been on the verge of making the leap, reaching semifinal rounds in several years. But, finally, they broke through Thursday in a game that was delayed a day due to heavy snow.

Johnson, just moments before leaping into the school’s swimming pool in celebration -- all while players chanted, ‘We’re going to the ship’ in unison -- said he was proud of the group’s effort throughout the playoffs, but especially in the semifinal round.

“Just getting out here to complete the task, knowing what was at stake and the girls coming through and playing with heart and leaving it all on the floor. I think we can do some things better execution-wise, but we didn’t force a whole lot,” he said.

The Eagles, in typical fashion, outmatched the Matadors with fast-paced defense from the start. Though undersized against a Shadow Mountain with several tall forwards, Flagstaff played exceptional perimeter defense -- especially from junior Sage Begay on the Matadors’ leading scorer, senior Kishya Anderson.

Flagstaff utilized forced turnovers to score easy baskets in transition and took an 18-4 lead in the first quarter that it would never squander.

“Sage (Begay) drew their best offensive player, and her job was just not to let her touch. And then we made sure we had help on the backside if they lobbed, and just had to play team defense,” Johnson said.

Begay, after appearing to tweak her leg in the quarterfinal round against Greenway on Saturday, was back in the starting lineup and toughed through some pain to play efficient defense and score nine points. Senior Gracelyn Nez led the Eagles offensively with 14 points, while sophomore Alyssa Harris added nine and sophomore Morningrain Honani recorded eight. Overall, 10 players scored for the Eagles in the contest.

“There are many scoring threats on the team. When teams prepare to play us, they don’t just have to worry about one person. They have to worry about four, five or six of us, so it’s a big plus,” Nez said.

Flagstaff took an early advantage and frustrated the visitors with its press. Shadow Mountain barely hit double-digits in the first half, needing a corner 3-pointer to hit 12 points with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Still, the Eagles led 29-12 leading into the break.

The Eagles continued to run away with the game, never leading by less than double-digits. In the third quarter, Honani hit a perimeter jumper to give her team a 21-point lead -- Flagstaff’s largest margin to that point. Flagstaff put the contest away in the fourth quarter, including four free throws by Nez to close it out.

All of the Eagles’ starters got ovations from the packed crowd as they subbed out in the final minutes to let the bench players onto the court.

Flagstaff (19-2) will now play No. 2-seeded Salpointe Catholic in the state title game Monday at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The Lancers reached the championship round last season before falling to Seton Catholic.

Johnson knows Flagstaff has a major challenge ahead.

“We’re going to have to be disciplined defensively, we’re going to have to really get after people, because they’re talented, they’re big and they’ve been to the championship before,” he said.

The Eagles are at a bit of an unprecedented point now, but they have a final contest to go before accomplishing their ultimate goal.

“It’s so unreal. I’m so excited, it’s like a dream come true,” Nez said. “But it’s not just to go to the championship. It’s to win the championship. We just need one more game, one more step.”

