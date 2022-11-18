Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball back, hungry for return to state title game

Last season, the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team broke through after multiple semifinal appearances, reaching the 4A Conference state tournament championship game for the first time since 1992 but falling short to the Salpointe Catholic Lancers.

Nearly nine months later, the Eagles are set to begin their quest to return to the title game as their 2022-23 season tips off.

Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson knows what it’s going to take to get back to Phoenix’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“We can’t wait until February to start putting in the work,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to create the correct habits right now in practice, we’ve got to win some games, but most importantly stand together. We’ve got to stay healthy and we’ve got to be happy. If we can do those things, I think we got a chance to at least be here at the party to where we can make a run or try and make a dance.”

The Eagles went 19-3 last season overall with a 12-0 mark in the Grand Canyon Region standings, but graduated six seniors from that team, including Gracelyn Nez, who is now playing volleyball at Glendale Community College. Last season, Nez wrapped up her varsity career as the first athlete in Arizona history to score 1,000 points in basketball and have 1,000 kills in volleyball.

Despite the loss of seniors, much of the core from last year’s roster returns. The Eagles received major contributions from underclassmen last season from players such as Teagan Martin, Morningrain Honani, and sisters Jaydean and Jazmine Dugi.

“Morning’s maturation is big, I think she’s going to have a good year,” Johnson said. “Teagan, she’s one of the quickest, most athletic girls on the team and I think you’ll be able to see that throughout. And the Dugi sisters, I think they’re going to be the real key.”

Honani averaged 6.1 points per game as a sophomore last season and 3.4 rebounds, which was good for third on the team. Martin, meanwhile, played in 26 games as a freshman and was all over the court.

Jazmine Dugi was fourth in points per game, while Jaydean excelled as a defender.

Johnson has had a lot to focus on in practice since the four-day tryout period ended Nov. 10, including out-of-bounds plays, presses and press breaks. Particularly, Johnson said, he has been honing in on the team’s half-court sets in their offense.

Since much of the core is returning and players are making the jump from JV, the team’s style of play will need few adjustments to fit the personnel.

Senior Sage Begay is now one of the longest-tenured members of the program, and she likes how this year’s group is stacking up.

“We’re all at the same level,” Begay said. “We’re all shooters, we can drive, so it’s a lot easier to drive your lanes, kick out, easy 3, or driving it in, kick it out and having another 3-point shooter.”

Begay shot 40% from the field and averaged 12 points per game last season, second behind Nez.

The Eagles are also receiving an infusion of talent from JV, which went undefeated last year. Plus, they have added freshman Bella Burcar, daughter of Northern Arizona men’s basketball head coach Shane Burcar and the only freshman to make varsity this season.

Begay’s role has not really changed now that she's a senior. Since she started taking on a bigger role during her sophomore and junior seasons, it has not been a huge transition filling the shoes left open.

“It’s pretty easy now because I started earlier than I should have started,” Begay said.

Coming up short of a championship has made Begay all the more determined to get back.

“That’s a lot of motivation, because last year we got all the way to the bracket and we just, during the game it just fell a little,” Begay said. “So that motivated me more to know that I can do a lot more than what I did last year -- conditioning, getting shots up.”

The Eagles opened their season Thursday with a 49-37 loss at 4A Seton Catholic on Thursday and will take on AZ College Prep in their home opener on Tuesday.