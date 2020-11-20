Flagstaff Eagles fall in play-in round, 58-21, against American Leadership Academy Queen Creek

The 12th-seeded Flagstaff Eagles were hoping to play the role of spoilers in Friday night's 4A Conference play-in game.

The Eagles played the fifth-seeded American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Patriots close for the first half, but couldn't hang on against a prolific offense in a 58-21 loss in the Valley.

The Patriots were the first to get on the scoreboard, but the Eagles were able to answer on a touchdown run by Luis Jaramillo from about 40 yards out in the opening quarter.

The Patriots again scored, and again the Flagstaff offense had an answer -- again a touchdown run by star senior Jaramillo to get his second score of the night early on.

Nearly immediately after, the Patriots scored on an 80-yard catch and run on a two-play drive. As solid as the Eagles offense was playing, defensively it couldn't stop the Patriots.

Flagstaff again tied the game at 21-all in the first half as the teams kept trading scores. But again, the Patriots passing offense struck back as they scored to go up 28-21 in the first half and later kicked a field goal to go ahead 31-21 at the break after scoring on all five of their first-half drives.