Flagstaff Eagles dominates both sides of ball in win over Washington Rams, 48-0

The Flagstaff Eagles pushed their record to 2-0 Friday night with a 48-0 victory over the Washington Rams at the Walkup Skydome, winning their home opener in the process.

The host's dominance started with its effective defense. Flagstaff forced five turnovers in the game, had several tackles for loss and made it difficult for the

Eagles head coach Sean Manning said the defensive production began with the effective outside run stopping by his two defensive ends, seniors Nick Morrow and Spencer Smith.

“What was really important was to shut down that run game. Obviously they wanted to try to get to the edge, and Spencer wouldn’t allow it, and neither would Nick on the other side. So once you stop the outside, then they’ve got to go inside, and they’ve got to deal with our threats on the inside,” Manning said.

Smith led the Eagles defense, recording 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles -- one recovered for a turnover -- and breaking up countless pass and run attempts.

He said Friday’s game was the best individual performance he has had as an Eagle, in just his second game as a defensive end after playing linebacker all last year.