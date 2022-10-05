Flagstaff Eagles defeat Coconino Panthers to remain undefeated in Grand Canyon Region

The 14th-ranked Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team won its fifth consecutive regular-season match and the first of two crosstown rivalry contests this season with a 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory over the No. 27 Coconino Panthers at War Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday.

Flagstaff volleyball finishes off a 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Coconino at War Memorial Gymnasium pic.twitter.com/GWaiSm7lbf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 5, 2022

The victory for Flagstaff (7-5, 6-0 Grand Canyon) -- barring a postseason meeting if the two should be in the same bracket -- came in the last time the two will play each other at Flagstaff High School this season. They will face off again at Coconino (5-7, 3-4 Grand Canyon) on Oct. 27 to end the regular season, but Eagles senior Haylee Gilleland said it was rewarding to earn a victory over city rivals.

“It felt really nice tonight. We all came out with a lot of energy and wanted to win. And having a team that came out and showed up this way tonight meant a lot to me, especially for my senior year,” she said.

Flagstaff’s gymnasium was packed, with students filling both the home and away student sections as well as both sides’ top levels. After two seasons of limited fans due to COVID-19 precautions, Tuesday’s match truly felt like the first time the Eagles played in that exciting of an environment in several years.

Pretty packed gym at Flagstaff High as the Eagles and Panthers varsity teams will face off soon pic.twitter.com/cN4bbETlS0 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 5, 2022

Eagles coach Beth Haglin was happy to have a raucous crowd that was cheering and jeering with each point either way. But she said it provided a challenge for both teams to avoid an emotional roller coaster.

“To have a complete packed house and not have to divvy up tickets and all that stuff, it was nice to have a good crowd. I told the girls that this game needs to be controlled, it’s emotional. On paper we should win, but it was emotional and up and down a lot for both teams,” she said.

It was her seniors, the same ones who were playing in their final home match against the Panthers, that allowed the team to stay poised enough to win.

“I think that my seniors -- Fallon (Peters), Haylee and Danica (Wilson) -- did a good job of getting everyone to calm down. We’d come in during a timeout and Haylee would say, ‘We need to settle down,’ because we were all over the place. So I think they were able to do a good job with that.”

The two teams split the first two sets. Flagstaff ran away with the first set, seemingly with the hyped crowd behind it. The Eagles got a strong start, going up 4-0 on consecutive serves from Fallon Peters.

Flagstaff played great defense early. Coconino senior Hope Williamson led a solid attack, but the Eagles kept the ball in play and allowed their own offense to capitalize at the end of long points. Flagstaff ran to a 24-11 lead, winning four consecutive points on Wilson’s serves to get to set point. Coconino won four straight from there, but it was not nearly enough to mount a comeback as Gilleland ended the set with a kill to put her team up 1-0.

Coconino regrouped in the second game, jumping out to a 7-1 lead behind runs by Williamson and senior Eiley Palmer. The Eagles defense was not as efficient, and precise swings from the Panthers allowed them to take over.

Flagstaff battled back slowly, finally tying the set score at 22-all. But three consecutive points for the visitors allowed them to claim the second set and tie the match.

Coconino takes the second set, 25-22, to tie up the match at 1-1 pic.twitter.com/teQAzjU4fe — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 5, 2022

“I feel like a lack of focus hit us the second game, and I felt like we got a little bit too cocky and eased up a little bit,” Gilleland said.

The teams traded slight leads to a 14-14 tie in the third set. From there, Flagstaff won 11 of the next 14 points to earn a 25-17 victory that ended with a kill from sophomore Macie Moseng.

The Eagles seized the momentum at that point, taking a commanding 20-10 lead in the final set that they would never let up.

Flagstaff is still building and Haglin believes it has not yet reached its peak. Despite a recent win streak, the Eagles have not yet played a full, solid match all the way through -- which, she said, she believes will be necessary in the postseason. There is still much to be proud of, though.

“Obviously the best part is that we have a lot to continue working on. We’re not playing at the top of our game, and not playing as consistent as we need to be. I was excited with a lot of things, and our tip coverage was really good. They didn’t beat us a lot on that. But I think it’s coming along,” Haglin said.

However, it is hard to be too down on a team that has a commanding lead in the region and is on its best winning streak of the year.

“We’ve really started meshing as a team. Our communication is a lot better than it was at the beginning, and we’re working a lot as a team -- which is helping us,” Gilleland said.

Flagstaff will play in an exhibition tournament in California beginning Friday, and will resume the regular season with a region road match at Mohave on Oct. 12. Coconino will host Mingus Union on Thursday.