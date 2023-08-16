The Flagstaff Eagles have, without a doubt, been the premier Division II cross country program in the state for many years. In 2023, the goal is, again, to stay on top.

Since 2014, the Eagles have won a D-II state championship on either boys or girls side -- usually with both reigning supreme -- and when the other group doesn’t win it’s usually right behind as the runner-up at the state meet.

It was the same story in 2022, as Flagstaff girls dominated the November title race. The Eagles produced the low score of 48 points, almost 100 fewer than than Desert Mountain’s 144 for second place. The Flagstaff boys were just behind Ironwood Ridge, finishing second after winning the championship in 2021.

It’s been a bit of a drought -- at least for a team with this storied history -- of three seasons since both teams have won simultaneously. Both claimed titles in 2019, but since then the two have switched off winning and taking second, with the girls winning twice and the boys winning once.

Getting back to winning form on both ends is the overall goal, though that’s many months away.

“It would be amazing,” junior Cole Troxler said of championships for both the boys and the girls team.

“We’d love that, but it’s hard because we’re obviously doing different things,” junior Bella Ciminieri added. “But if we could both win even if we’re going through separate stuff, it would say a lot about our program.”

The Eagles began offseason practices recently, with the season coming up in September. It’s early in the process, but coach Trina Painter has liked what she’s seen so far from the runners.

“We definitely are a young team. We’ve got a lot of new faces and up-and-coming athletes. It’ll be a rebuilding year for sure,” she said, “but I’ve got a lot of confidence in the new kids coming up.”

The boys and girls squads are coming at the season from different spots, as Ciminieri said. The girls team lost Mia Hall -- the defending individual champion -- to graduation last year, but retained many of their top finishers from last season's title-winning team. The group of returners is highlighted by sophomore Taylor Biggambler, who took third last season as a freshman. There are also four juniors back who scored for the Eagles in the championship race in Olivia Baker (13th), Haley Johnson (22nd), Ciminieri (24th) and Audrey Ketter (30th).

Flagstaff’s girls will have to battle complacency, after bringing back such a talented group that has already proven its skill.

Painter is expecting a lot of the returners to keep improving.

“Most state titles are won by your fourth or fifth runner. So it’s always a little easier when you’ve got someone as talented as Mia, who can give you a little cushion -- I expect Taylor Biggambler to do some of that up front -- but the key for us has always been our depth,” Painter said.

Right now, despite harsh weather making practice difficult, Ciminieri has been encouraged by the girls who are continuing to buy into the program and workouts.

“That just shows who really is into it, who’s willing to deal with days that it sucks and still put in the effort,” she said.

The boys may feel the need to improve at a more urgent pace. They lost a majority of their starting lineup, including last season’s top four scorers at the state meet.

Sophomore Elijah Talkalai is the top returner, having placed 38th individually last season at the state meet. Troxler took 41st, but finished ninth as a freshman in 2021.

Now the boys are hoping some new athletes find another gear.

“Building for the future is good because it’s what we’ve always done. So with all these guys leaving, we kind of lost that momentum, and now we’re starting over somewhat,” Troxler said.

Painter said she has been happy with the boys’ progress, though, and believes they’ll be competing well by the end of the season.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the new runners, and some of the returning ones have stepped into some of the gaps and opportunities that were left,” she said.

Flagstaff will compete in the Peaks Invitational set for Sept. 2 at Buffalo Park. The Eagles are the meet’s defending champions in both the boys and girls races.