Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team soars into next round of state tourney with 5-0 win over Thunderbird

Since 2010, the Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team has made the state tournament five times, but has never been able to capture a postseason victory during that stretch.

A team full of talent from the freshman level to the upperclassmen broke the drought Wednesday at Thorpe Park on the sixth attempt. The No. 8-seeded Eagles won in straight sets down the singles list to the fifth court, blanking ninth-seeded Thunderbird, 5-0, in the opening round of the Division II state championship tournament.

Freshman Camden Hagerman rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles for the Eagles, who remain undefeated for the 2021 season at 12-0. The Section II champions saw Alejandro Acuna come out ahead, 6-1, 6-4, at singles court two for Flagstaff, which lost to Thunderbird in the first round of the state tourney in 2016, 5-1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eagles senior Sam Jensen was the victor at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3, and teammate Daniel Muscarella, a junior, won 6-4, 6-2 at the fourth flight.

Flagstaff sophomore Nicholas Conto recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the fifth singles flight over Thunderbird senior Colin Steffensen.

Quinn Kolodinsky, a senior, was set to play at No. 6 for the Eagles, but the match had already been claimed. Doubles also were not needed thanks to Flagstaff's quick work.