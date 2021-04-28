 Skip to main content
Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team soars into next round of state tourney with 5-0 win over Thunderbird
EAGLES 5, CHIEFS 0

Since 2010, the Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team has made the state tournament five times, but has never been able to capture a postseason victory during that stretch.

A team full of talent from the freshman level to the upperclassmen broke the drought Wednesday at Thorpe Park on the sixth attempt. The No. 8-seeded Eagles won in straight sets down the singles list to the fifth court, blanking ninth-seeded Thunderbird, 5-0, in the opening round of the Division II state championship tournament.

Freshman Camden Hagerman rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles for the Eagles, who remain undefeated for the 2021 season at 12-0. The Section II champions saw Alejandro Acuna come out ahead, 6-1, 6-4, at singles court two for Flagstaff, which lost to Thunderbird in the first round of the state tourney in 2016, 5-1.

Eagles senior Sam Jensen was the victor at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3, and teammate Daniel Muscarella, a junior, won 6-4, 6-2 at the fourth flight.

Flagstaff sophomore Nicholas Conto recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the fifth singles flight over Thunderbird senior Colin Steffensen.

Quinn Kolodinsky, a senior, was set to play at No. 6 for the Eagles, but the match had already been claimed. Doubles also were not needed thanks to Flagstaff's quick work.

Flagstaff has shut out a total of eight opponents this season on the way to making it to the quarterfinals, which are set to take place next Wednesday at the high seed's courts.

The Eagles will take on either No. 1 ALA - Gilbert North or No. 16 Canyon View in the quarterfinals.

