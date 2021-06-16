Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team using June session to make up for lost time

There will be plenty of set plays to execute this offense when the season begins this winter. For now, though, Walton is just letting the players figure it out on the fly a bit.

“I’m telling them, ‘When you play, let’s work on spreading the floor and reading and reacting to what the defense is giving.’ That’s a lot of movement, and seeing how they work with their teammates,” he said.

If things work out as the Eagles plan, scoring should not be an issue.

Sneezy said the Eagles need to improve defensively, though.

Flagstaff primarily plays a traditional man-to-man style. In the best cases, it allows the sizeable players to dominate their match-ups. When they are not able protect the perimeter, though, it causes unnecessary help rotations and can throw the whole system off.

“One thing that hurt us last year was driving and kicking out for an easy shot. We’re trying to stay in front of the guys now so that doesn’t happen now,” Sneezy said.

But with the June session back after COVID-19 precautions effectively canceled the offseason, Walton has seen the players utilize their time to get better. He believes the Eagles are on the path to make up for lost postseason time.

“There’s still a lot of improvement to make. But man-to-man defense and concepts, knowing when to stay in front and when to help and things like that, I’m seeing it get better, and I’m really pleased with the way things have gone so far,” he said.

