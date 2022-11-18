 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLAGSTAFF EAGLES BOYS BASKETBALL

Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball drops opener, needs time for talent to mesh

Flagstaff’s Connor O’Brien-Piubeni (2) dribbles off a pick and roll from Richard Garcia (24) during Thursday's game against Seton Catholic at War Memorial Gymnasium.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team started the season with a tough loss Thursday, but it feels there is enough talent with the current roster to make another run to the postseason this year.

Seton Catholic Prep won 62-57 in the season opener at War Memorial Gymnasium that was close the entire way. Sentinels senior Zach Strauss finished with 22 points. Four different Eagles provided double-digit points, as Connor O'brien-Piubeni and Jake Centner both finished with 13, and Ben Janecek and Richard Garcia each added 11.

Garcia hit a layup to give the Eagles a 47-46 lead with 4:43 left to play, but the Sentinels got hot late as the hosts missed a few important shots down the stretch. Janecek drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to 59-57 with 55 seconds remaining, but the Sentinels hit three free throws to secure the win in the final seconds.

“It was a lack of execution the entire game today,” Eagles coach Nick Walton said. “I think not having our group together long enough showed, and we had some guys that were learning stuff last night. Still, all the tools were there, but there were some first-game jitters and things to work through.”

With tryouts and official practices starting mere days ago after the fall sports season ended, Walton believes the team just needs some more time together to get rolling. The Eagles graduated their entire starting lineup from a team that reached the 4A Conference playoffs last year, and they lost most of their bench.

With what is essentially a new-look roster, there is enough collective talent to win games, the program believes. Flagstaff just has to figure out its identity and give players time to build chemistry.

“We’ve just got to be patient. The unfortunate thing is we can’t just wait. But we’ve got really just a couple guys that have played significant varsity minutes, so there’s going to be some adjusting. But there’s talent that can make it work,” Walton said.

Flagstaff’s Jake Centner (13) attempts a shot as a trio of Seton Catholic defenders swarm Thursday during a game at Flagstaff High School's War Memorial Gymnasium.

The Eagles no longer have an imposing center in graduate Nick Morrow, who towered over everybody in the Grand Canyon Region -- and even most of the conference. There are, however, several quick and strong players with decent size who will be expected to flow into different positions on both ends.

Flagstaff’s Richard Garcia (24) attempts a layup during a game at home against Seton Catholic Thursday in War Memorial Gymnasium.

During stretches Thursday, Flagstaff showed how it could play at its best. The Eagles, especially during a run midway through the third quarter, moved the ball well and the players on the floor complemented each other’s strengths.

“We’re a little bit longer, but we’re also a little bit faster and more overall athletic than we have been in the past, so I’d like to see us be able to use that to our advantage,” Walton said. “If you can put five athletes working together on the floor as a unit, it can create some difficulties for other teams. So we are just going to try to make that happen.”

Flagstaff will have a few more days of practice before it visits 4A Arizona College Prep on Tuesday.

Starting the season earlier than most big-school teams in Arizona is a challenge, but Walton believes the Eagles can succeed.

“It’s a little bit of adversity. It’s just another thing you’ve got to work through,” he said.

Flagstaff’s Connor O’Brien-Piubeni (2) attempts a shot during a game against Seton Catholic Thursday at Flagstaff High School.

Flagstaff boys basketball schedule

11/12 - @ Arizona College Prep

11/29 - vs. Saguaro

12/02 - @ Mesquite

12/07 - vs. Cactus Shadows

12/08-10 - Pepsi Holiday Tournament

12/16 - vs. Lee Williams

12/20 - Central Arizona Holiday Basketball Tournament

01/03 - @ St. Mary's

01/05 - vs. Mohave

01/09 - @ Mingus Union

01/11 - @ Bradshaw Mountain

01/13 - vs. Prescott

01/17 - vs. Coconino

01/19 - @ Lee Williams

01/24 - @ Mohave

01/26 - vs. Mingus Union

01/27 - vs. Bradshaw Mountain

01/30 - @ Prescott

02/01 - @ Coconino

