Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball cruises past short-handed Dysart

The Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball sparked another winning streak, routing the short-handed Dysart Demons, 5-0, Wednesday at Flagstaff Athletic Club East.

Dysart didn't field an entire team for the contest, and Flagstaff made quick work on the courts that had matches, with the Demons scoring double-digits in just one game at the No. 1 pairings.

Division II Flagstaff, ranked 10th entering the contest, improved to 6-2 overall while handing a hobbling Dysart team that's sitting at No. 33 in the D-II rankings its fourth consecutive defeat and pushing them to 1-7.

Playing the top court for Flagstaff, Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez came out as the winners, 21-11, 21-4, while Haylee Gilleland and Alida Perry posted a 21-8, 21-8 victory at No. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elise Galland and Gabby Bernasconi cruised on court three for a 21-3, 21-6 win for the Eagles, who have now blanked a total of four opponents this season.

"It was a great day to work on playing in the wind and communicating with your partner," Eagles head coach Beth Haglin said.

Dysart forfeited at courts four and five.

It was just the second Section Four match for the Eagles, who are now 2-0 in those standings.

Flagstaff, winner of three of its last four matches, will take on another D-II bottom feeder for its next outing Monday when it takes on winless Barry Goldwater, which is ranked No. 32 as of press time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0