Flagstaff crosstown rivals to clash at beach volleyball pairings tournament

Tuesday's first-round match in the Division II state championship beach volleyball pairs tournament for Flagstaff and Coconino will be a bit more gritty.

The crosstown rivals will face off in the opening round, meeting each other for a second time this spring with the stakes even higher. Both pairings, which were each No. 1s for their teams for the 2021 season, hope to control their side of the court, expect everyone to leave it all on the sand and know having mental toughness will be important for this particular postseason contest.

Flagstaff's unseeded duo of Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond, entering the contest with an overall record at 11-3, will face Coconino's fourth-seeded tandem of RiKenna Curtis and Brooke Parker, who own a 12-2 overall mark going into the next part of the postseason for beach volleyball.

Curtis and Parker, both seniors, defeated Nez and Bond in the regular-season finale in straight sets, and they went on to help the Panthers reach the quarterfinals of the state team championship tourney. Even though Coconino's duo recorded the 21-15, 21-19 victory in the last encounter with the Eagles' No. 1s, Panthers head coach Scott Dendy is preaching to his pair that it's OK to be confident, but not OK to take anything lightly.