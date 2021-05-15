Flagstaff crosstown rivals to clash at beach volleyball pairings tournament

Tuesday's first-round match in the Division II state championship beach volleyball pairs tournament for Flagstaff and Coconino will be a bit more gritty.
The crosstown rivals will face off in the opening round, meeting each other for a second time this spring with the stakes even higher. Both pairings, which were each No. 1s for their teams for the 2021 season, hope to control their side of the court, expect everyone to leave it all on the sand and know having mental toughness will be important for this particular postseason contest.
Flagstaff's unseeded duo of Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond, entering the contest with an overall record at 11-3, will face Coconino's fourth-seeded tandem of RiKenna Curtis and Brooke Parker, who own a 12-2 overall mark going into the next part of the postseason for beach volleyball.
Curtis and Parker, both seniors, defeated Nez and Bond in the regular-season finale in straight sets, and they went on to help the Panthers reach the quarterfinals of the state team championship tourney. Even though Coconino's duo recorded the 21-15, 21-19 victory in the last encounter with the Eagles' No. 1s, Panthers head coach Scott Dendy is preaching to his pair that it's OK to be confident, but not OK to take anything lightly.
“But you don’t want to be overconfident," Dendy said Friday, "and we’ve been talking about that. We are going to have to be very consistent, we’re going to have to play our game and we should be confident, but we have to make sure we take care of that first match before we start thinking about anything down the line in this tournament.”
Eagles head coach Beth Haglin wasn't ecstatic about the draw.
“But we are jumping in the fire ready to go," she added Friday.
The coaches said they acknowledge that both sides of the courts feature players who won't let the ebbs and flows of the game get in their heads.
Mental toughness is an area in which Dendy has witnessed exponential growth during the year for his No. 1s.
“I’ve been really impressed with their mental maturity throughout this entire season," he said.
It showed as Coconino's season was coming to a close. Curtis and Parker took Valley Christian's top pair to three sets before suffering the loss and seeing the team's season end on a 3-2 team defeat in the quarterfinals, gaining crucial experience along the way. Valley Christian, the sixth seed, went on to lose the championship match, 4-1, to top-seeded Salpointe Catholic, but its No. 1s came away with the lone team point.
Nez and Bond know more needs to be done to get a win Tuesday, so Haglin is making sure to devote more time to helping them understand what adjustments need to be made on their side of the court in particular.
“We played well, they played well and they beat us," Haglin said of the regular-season meeting. "Obviously you can make some adjustments, but, I think, the biggest thing is that I made a mistake in structuring our practice to where it’s me and 20 players, and it’s hard to spread yourself around 20 players and try to maximize what they get out of a couple hours of practice.”
Now practice has been focused around Nez and Bond, who Haglin said will have to limit mistakes this time around if they want to keep the season alive.
“We’ve worked really hard on serve-receive, we’ve worked really hard on defense movement, so hopefully it shows," Haglin said.
She added: “It’s about doing what you do on your side of the net well, and I think Gracelyn and Bridget are really working hard to be that top team.”
Bond and Nez will have their hands full facing a duo that is just as versatile as it is mentally sound -- and is also going to play the sport at the next level at Yavapai College.
Dendy said part of what makes his duo so dangerous is that neither player can be picked on by the defense because both know how to make the right plays on the second and third touches. He added that their height make them a tough combo, allowing them to split block during the match in order to conserve energy and keep the other side of the court on its toes.
Both coaches have pairs that have a good combination of power and finesse games as well.
“They are both very athletic, they are both very competitive," Haglin said of Nez and Bond. "So are Parker and Curtis; all four of them are very driven athletes.”
