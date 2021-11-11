Flagstaff, Coconino take different stakes into rivalry football game

The Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers have taken different paths to get to Friday’s rivalry football game against each other at the Walkup Skydome, and both have alternate stakes attached to the outcome.

The No. 26 Eagles (4-5, 1-3 Grand Canyon) are all but out of contention for the 16-team 4A playoff bracket, following a five-game losing skid -- including last Friday’s 31-6 loss at Lee Williams -- after starting the season 4-0.

Sean Manning is preparing for his first rivalry game as head coach, though he has spent plenty of years on the Eagles staff. He said the focus is on sending the seniors, who will likely be playing in their final game for Flagstaff, out on a good note.

“They deserve a good, solid week, and our effort for a good game as a way to leave their legacy here on a positive note,” Manning said. “This is their last opportunity to represent Flag High as football players. They’re going to look back on this years from now, thinking about being part of this team and building something and evolving and learning, so it’s really meaningful.”

The Eagles are using the final game of the 2021 season as a template for next year, too.