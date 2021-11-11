Flagstaff, Coconino take different stakes into rivalry football game

The Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers have taken different paths to get to Friday’s rivalry football game against each other at the Walkup Skydome, and both have alternate stakes attached to the outcome.
The No. 26 Eagles (4-5, 1-3 Grand Canyon) are all but out of contention for the 16-team 4A playoff bracket, following a five-game losing skid -- including last Friday’s 31-6 loss at Lee Williams -- after starting the season 4-0.
Sean Manning is preparing for his first rivalry game as head coach, though he has spent plenty of years on the Eagles staff. He said the focus is on sending the seniors, who will likely be playing in their final game for Flagstaff, out on a good note.
“They deserve a good, solid week, and our effort for a good game as a way to leave their legacy here on a positive note,” Manning said. “This is their last opportunity to represent Flag High as football players. They’re going to look back on this years from now, thinking about being part of this team and building something and evolving and learning, so it’s really meaningful.”
The Eagles are using the final game of the 2021 season as a template for next year, too.
“I need to focus wholeheartedly on the team this year and this last game, but I’m also looking at program objectives for the future too. The lower levels are on my mind, all the kids returning next year are the future of this team, and so it’s about balancing that,” Manning said.
“We’ve had little bits and pieces of conversation about what the team will be next year, like who’s going to step up and stuff, but first it’s about being prepared for this game,” added junior receiver Jake Weidinger.
They also have the opportunity to play spoiler.
The No. 18 Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Grand Canyon) are still clinging to their postseason hopes after last Friday’s 48-31 loss at Lake Havasu. With two 4A Conference teams slotted for the Open playoffs in the latest AIA football rankings, Coconino would slide into the last spot in the 4A tournament as it currently stands.
There is no guarantee that even a victory would completely secure a postseason berth, but a loss to Flagstaff would guarantee that Coconino does not get to continue its season past Friday.
“We’re treating it like a regular playoff game,” Coconino sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson said.
Unlike its opponent, Coconino does not have time to think about next week, much less a season down the road. There is still a shot at the playoffs, and thus a chance to contend for a 4A trophy.
“I’m sure it’s entering some of these guys’ minds,” Lapsley said about the playoffs, “but we have to be completely centered on this game because without this we know we’re not going to get there.”
Thus, there is plenty of excitement from both sides.
“I think it’s probably the most energetic I’ve seen them all year, to be honest. They know what’s at stake, in this game you don’t have to create any energy for them,” Coconino coach Mike Lapsley said during a Thursday practice.
“It’s definitely what all the season has been leading up to,” Weidinger said. “It will be probably one of our biggest challenges of the season, so we’re looking forward to that.”
Both Coconino and Flagstaff have played well defensively throughout the season, with occasional lapses against tough opponents. Both teams expect that to continue Friday. However, even as both have shown flashes of greatness, the offenses have been inconsistent.
Coconino scored 31 points against a stingy Lake Havasu squad, including four touchdowns by junior running back Cooper French, but turned the ball over too many times and were hampered by penalties. Meanwhile, the high-powered offense Flagstaff boasted at the start of the season has come down to earth, and the Eagles have not scored more than a single touchdown in each of their last four games.
Manning said the Eagles need to find ways to end their drives with scores, rather than getting in their own way with penalties and interceptions.
“Offensively we need to finish, finish on third down, finish in the red zone. That’s what’s plagued us all year,” Manning said.
Lapsley also said limiting turnovers will be a factor, but added that the two teams are relatively even in terms of offensive playmakers. So blocking will be key.
“I think we’re matched up with them in terms of skill guys. I think the difference in this game comes down to the line of scrimmage,” Lapsley said.
Regardless of the stakes attached, both teams expect a large crowd and great competition in their final regular-season game.
“Flag High versus Coconino, it’s a big rivalry,” Watson said, ”not much more to say.”
Kickoff between the Panthers and Eagles is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome.