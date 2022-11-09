Flagstaff, Coconino football face off in crosstown rivalry game to end season, earn bragging rights

Thursday’s game between the Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers at Cromer Stadium will be the season finale for both football teams.

It’s a bit of rarity in that both the Panthers (3-7, 1-3 Grand Canyon) and Eagles (2-7, 0-4 Grand Canyon) are both effectively eliminated from postseason contention. Often, in years past, one or both of the teams has used the game as a tuneup for the playoffs.

Despite the standings, both teams still feel there is a lot to play for in the city championship.

“You try not to look ahead to it during the season, and now it’s finally here, so it’s going to be a big game,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said. “I think they’re pretty hungry for it. Our seniors, most of them aren’t going to put a football helmet on the rest of their lives, so they want to go out in a special way.”

The Eagles haven't beaten the Panthers since 2016.

“Obviously we do want to finish the season strong against Coconino,” said Eagles coach Sean Manning. “That’s the game that you mark on the calendar, and it’s important for them to be able to play against those kids that they’ve known their whole lives.”

The seniors, especially, have the chance to end their high school careers on a high note.

“It’s four solid years of commitment, and in a few days it’s about to be over. I’m very excited, and I think it’s going to be a very good game, but I’m going to miss it,” Eagles senior Dallin Scott said. “It would mean everything if we can win. We’ve never beaten them since I’ve been here, and that’s something that I’ve dearly wanted my whole time here. That’s the dream.”

The veterans Coconino's roster feel the same.

“I wish we could have gone further, but we want to go out strong,” Panthers senior Tyler Ragan said. “It would just show, if we come out and play a good game, what we should have done all season.”

It's the first year under Lapsley, who took over as head coach in 2019, that the Panthers have missed the postseason and the first under his leadership that the team will finish with a losing record.

The Panthers and Eagles will also see how their two play styles clash.

Coconino has been a run-heavy team all season. The Panthers have combined for 2,350 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns total. Junior quarterback Enoch Watson is a capable passer, but with a solid line and plenty of quality runners, the Panthers have kept the ball mostly on the ground.

Senior Cooper French has missed a few games due to an ankle injury, but still leads the team with 845 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. His younger brother, junior Bridger French, has stepped up in his absence. Bridger has totaled 417 yards and three scores, including a 177-yard rushing game last week in Prescott.

Senior Quinn Mickelson has also chipped in 406 yards and five touchdowns for the Panthers, who are looking to avoid a third straight loss.

The Eagles will have to make some adjustments to their run defense just six days following a 49-6 loss to Bradshaw Mountain in which the Bears ran for a total of 342 yards and five trips into the end zone.

“Defensively, we know that they bring a lot of bodies to the area of the field that they’re trying to attack, so we’ve got to match that number and physicality,” Manning said.

“It’s very exciting for me. It’s just who’s better,” added Scott, who plays linebacker on defense and offensive line on the other side of the ball. “It’s a guy coming at you full speed and you are trying to stop him, and you just get to hit and play it out and do it better that play.”

Flagstaff has been pass-heavy with a set of talented receivers and freshman quarterback Chase Brown making his way into the starting lineup.

Brown has thrown for 1,220 yards -- second in the Grand Canyon Region in the category -- and 18 touchdowns this season so far. Senior receivers Holden Sena and Jake Weidinger have accumulated 606 yards and six touchdowns and 482 yards and nine scores, respectively.

Sophomore Eagles running back Jadon Wetzel has also shown some promise, rushing for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Coconino is coming off its own loss at Prescott, 35-13, in which the Badgers played a physical, running style that has flummoxed both the Panthers and Eagles this season.

Coconino's defensive backs will hope to affect Flagstaff’s ability to complete throws.

“I feel like it will just be a good change. Hopefully with them passing the ball we can make more big plays,” Ragan said.

It’s going to be a frigid night at Coconino tonight, with temperatures estimated below 30 degrees. With the pride of a season finale and the chance to beat a crosstown rival on the line, however, the two teams appear ready.

“It’s definitely going to be cold,” Scott said. “But with the energy and emotion of it, and it being our last game, I’m sure that when we get out there we’ll warm up quickly.”