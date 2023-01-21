Flagstaff, Coconino boys and girls basketball teams split double-header Saturday

The Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers varsity basketball teams split a pair of games in a double-header Saturday night at Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium.

The No. 4 Eagles girls defeated the No. 16 Panthers 65-20, while the No. 17 Panthers boys won 70-51 over Flagstaff, ranked No. 32, in the second game of the night.

After heavy snow suspended games between the two schools that were originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Flagstaff girls coach Tyrone Johnson said the groups were grateful to be able to reschedule and find a time to play. He admitted the time off made Saturday’s games difficult, though.

“The fact that both teams only had one practice over the last week, because of snow days and everything, made it tough to get in a rhythm. And the players fall out of shape really quick,” Johnson said.

Eagles girls run past Coconino

Four Eagles girls players finished the game with double-digit scoring nights, led by freshman Bella Burcar’s 19 points.

Senior Sage Begay and junior Morningrain Honani both chipped in 12, while junior Jazmine Dugi added 10. Coconino senior Lorelei Tessmer led the Panthers with nine points, while junior Kaelin Lee and sophomore Jazmine Ben both added eight.

The Panthers (7-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon) had few answers to the Flagstaff (10-2, 6-0 Grand Canyon) transition offense late in the game. The Panthers played well defensively when they could slow the Eagles down and force them to run a half-court set.

However, the Eagles consistently utilized their defense to force turnovers and misses, making for easy transition opportunities on the offensive end.

“If you noticed, in the first half our shots weren’t falling,” Johnson said. “We keep shooting the 3s and they’re not going. So we always try to make sure they get back and play defense to ignite our offense. If we can get some steals and then we can get some easy buckets, then all of a sudden it feels like the 3s start falling.”

The two teams battled through the midway point of the second quarter, as Flagstaff led 14-13. But the Eagles finished the half with an 18-2 run to lead 32-15 at the break. Burcar scored 15 points in the first half.

From there, the Eagles blew the game open, running out to a major lead in the third quarter that essentially put the game away. Honani scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, coming mostly on layups from steals. Johnson was encouraged by Honani’s effort.

“Morning is a driving force. She’s our pace setter, and where Morning goes, we go. And when she’s aggressive, we can be, whether it’s offensively or defensively,” he said.

There was little chance of a comeback in the fourth quarter as the Eagles went smoothly to a victory.

Coconino will visit Mingus Union Monday. Flagstaff will host Mohave Tuesday.

Washington, James pack punch; Centner produces but Eagles fall

Flagstaff (2-10, 1-5 Grand Canyon) was the beneficiary of 25 points from junior Jake Centner, who led all scorers. But few other Eagles could score consistently. Junior Connor O’Brien-Piubeni scored nine, while senior Ben Janecek added eight, but most of their scoring came when the game was already out of hand.

Meanwhile, seniors Ivory Washington and Memphis James led the Panthers (7-5, 4-2 Grand Canyon) with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

“It’s a great one-two punch. And I think if you look at our season, when those two struggle, we struggle as a team. And when they’re on it’s a great thing to see,” Coconino coach Cooper Elliott said.

Coconino led pretty much the entire game, keeping a consistent advantage in the first half. Washington scored 13 of his points in the first two quarters.

Junior Michael Chukwujigha ended the half with a bang, throwing down a two-handed dunk right before the halftime buzzer to give the Panthers a 31-21 lead.

Chukwujigha is still new to the team. While sorting out his adoption status in Flagstaff, he had to miss a majority of the season, and is recently able to play with the Panthers. He scored eight points, but was crucial in his rebounding and defense all game.

“He’s only going to get better in my opinion. He worked and stayed really positive while he was ineligible, and now I’m really happy for him to be with the team,” Elliott said of Chukwujigha.

The Panthers outscored Flagstaff 20-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open. While Centner scored all eight points for the Eagles, nobody else could make a basket in the period. Meanwhile, James scored 14 in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Coconino led 51-29 after the third period, and all but put the game away. Flagstaff, behind the effort of Centner, closed the gap to just 15 points with 3:20 remaining, but the Eagles couldn’t get any closer.

Elliott credited Coconino’s victory to solid defensive play throughout the contest.

“We understood that it’s a two-half game, and we can’t be inconsistent with our play. We have to make sure if they throw a punch, figuratively, we’ve got to throw one back and go on a run,” Elliott said.

Flagstaff will visit Mohave Tuesday. The Panthers will visit Lee Williams Monday.