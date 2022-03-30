Flagstaff boys tennis sweeps Poston Butte, continues to roll under new coach

The Flagstaff Eagles boys tennis team ran through a 9-0 victory over Poston Butte at home on Wednesday, further extending the impressive start to the season under its new coach.

Richard Dean, who admittedly has not played tennis “Since P.E. class in high school” and just officially joined the staff mere weeks ago, has the Eagles at 6-1 (1-0 Section II) with momentum heading into a few section matches later in the week.

Dean took over after former coach Ernie Rice had a medical procedure that took him off the sidelines. So far, with the knowledge of assistant coach Carter Hagerman -- who possesses much more experience in the sport itself -- the Eagles have had some early success, including Wednesday’s sweep.

“Coach Dean is doing great,” said sophomore Camden Hagerman, Flagstaff’s No. 1 singles player, “He’s just come in like coach Rice was and took that place. And we’ve played some good teams, which has been nice too.”

Hagerman and junior Alejandro Acuna won, 8-0, in the No. 1 doubles match, while junior Zachary Miller and sophomore Rowan Hawkins won 8-3 at the No. 2 spot and senior Kendrick Estes and junior Van Wiederholt earned an 8-2 victory to sweep doubles and take a 3-0 overall lead.

Each of the six Eagles played singles matches and won in straight sets. Hagerman, Acuna and Wiederholt did not drop a game, each winning 6-0, 6-0.

The team had just one senior in the starting lineup, and the top three singles players were sophomores and juniors.

“It’s fun to have a team that’s mostly the same age. We are growing together,” said Acuna.

However, despite its youth, Flagstaff is still experienced. Most of the players competed with the Eagles in past seasons as underclassmen.

“Most everybody on the team right now has played a year or more so they know the sport and you see them doing well in drills,” Miller said.

Now, Dean is attempting to learn the sport while relying on Carter Hagerman to lead the technical aspects of the game.

Dean was a long-time coach, including a stint as the varsity soccer coach at Sinagua High School. He said that, while still learning tennis itself, he has tried to lend a hand to coaching the Eagles’ mental game. He has been around sports long enough to understand what consistency and winning take, regardless of the individual activity.

“I’m a pretty competitive guy, so I pick up my coaching tips and try to use what I know in tennis, All while I’m trying to learn as much as I can from the kids and coach Hagerman,” Dean said.

He added: “It’s a plus, not only for me trying to pick up the game and how to motivate the kids, but also give them little mental things and play to their athletic drive.”

The Eagles have high hopes for the season. They finished the 2021 campaign 12-1, with the lone loss coming, 5-1, to American Leadership Academy - Gilbert in the second round of the state tournament.

With much of its top talent back from years past, the Eagles are hoping for another playoff berth along with a solid regular season.

“I think the future is looking good. We’ve got juniors and sophomores all over who can play, and next year is going to be really fun too,” Camden Hagerman said.

The Eagles will visit Mingus Union on Friday.

Hagerman taking a leap

Since his freshman campaign in 2021, Camden Hagerman has played No. 1 singles for the Eagles. He even reached the second round of the Division II individual tournament as a freshman.

Now, more than just the top player, Hagerman has attempted to become more of a leader, both with his voice and through his play.

“I’ve been trying to lead the team. I try to set the example and try to get everybody excited for tennis and lead with what I can do,” he said.

“I’ve seen him play really tough kids, and I’ve seen his mental toughness and ability to come back and force tiebreakers when he’s down,” added Dean. “It’s amazing to see a kid with that type of intestinal drive.”

