The Flagstaff boys tennis team defeated Moon Valley 9-0 at home Monday.

The No. 6 Eagles pushed their record to 7-1 (2-0 Section II).

Junior Camden Hagerman and senior Alejandro Acuna started the day with a big 8-0 win over the Rockets at the No. 1 doubles spot. Coach Richard Dean said he is pleased with the team's play to this point.

“The performance so far this year for the whole team is actually really good. I expect them to compete deep into state both in doubles and singles,” Dean said. “We are a well-rounded team and Hagerman and Acuna are both top-quality players."

Dean also said that there are other contributing players who are making a difference for the Eagles' run to compete for a state championship.

“What carries our team is our middle players; the three, four and five who play a pivotal role in getting wins,” Dean said. “But what I like to see is to see our middle players play with a lot more consistency."

Hagerman cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at the No. 1 singles spot.

“I think it went really well. I stayed consistent and got through it,” Hagerman said. “I just need to work on my serve return but either way I think I did well."

Hagerman said that the next challenge is to face Mingus Union, an old rival.

“Mingus Union is going to be the toughest team we will face this season,” he said.

He's also looking forward to a match against ALA-Gilbert North on April 17.

“This Monday I face Jackson Fisher from ALA Gilbert North. I lost to him last year in a third-set tiebreaker and I am looking forward to facing him in a rematch, and it's definitely going to be a great match.

Dean gives credit to his assistant coach and Hagerman's Father, Carter Hagerman, for assisting in his son’s performance.

Hagermen’s doubles teammate Acuna also played in a single match, winning 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 singles spot.

“Today was not a tough day but tomorrow will be challenging against Cactus Shadows,” Acuna said. “One of the things I have improved on is my backhand."

The Eagles second doubles pairing, senior Zach Miller and junior Rowan Hawkins, also scored a 8-0 win over the Rockets. Both Miller and Hawkins were both satisfied with their doubles win.

“We performed really well,” Miller said. “We hit some nice shots and they were all consistent."

Miller said the season started off rough, but the team has improved.

“In the beginning of the season the serves were not consistent at all but I worked on it and they are much better now which is nice,” Miller said. “In the beginning of the year we did not practice much."

The Eagles were set to host Cactus Shadows Tuesday and Mingus Union Wednesday.