Flagstaff boys soccer opens season with 5-1 win over Mohave

With the players masked up for COVID-19 protocols, and bundled up to battle the cold and wet weather, the Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team opened its season.

The Eagles were able to control the time of possession early and hardly gave it up to the Mohave Thunderbirds much at all, leaving little room to work as Flagstaff put win No. 1 on the board, 5-1, at Flagstaff High School.

The 4A Eagles came out with a slow pace in the first half Friday, waiting for their openings to put shots on goal and set up opportunities to capitalize on the lackluster Thunderbird defense.

An early scare for the Eagles was when Leo Thull was in a hard collision with the Mohave goalkeeper in the first half, but Thull was only on the sideline for a small amount of time and was able to continue the match. Flagstaff struck first blood in the match, as Ahmed Sanchez set up a perfect pass to Bennet Olson-Zwick, who scored with a line-drive kick that sailed over the keeper's hands.

It was the lone score of the first 40 minutes as Flagstaff played great defense in the Grand Canyon Region meeting with Mohave, not allowing for easy shots at the net and clearing the ball with intensity and precision.