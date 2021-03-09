Flagstaff boys soccer eliminated from 4A state playoffs in first round

The Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team couldn't come back from a two-goal deficit, falling in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournament to 10th-seeded Cortez Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
The No. 7-seeded Eagles saw their season end at 10-4-1 counting the postseason loss to the visiting Colts.
The Eagles had lost to the Colts, also 2-1 and also at home, on Feb. 19.
Tuesday's match started slow for the Eagles, who were not playing their normal style of soccer of remaining aggressive and keeping the ball on the opponent's side of the field. Cortez jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, winning the game 2-1 and sending the Eagles to an early first-round exit.
The loss is the earliest the Eagles have been eliminated in the playoffs in six years -- since 2014-15 when they also lost in the opening round. The loss also snapped back-to-back postseason appearances where the Eagles won at least one match.
The Colts put on a master class in defense against the Eagles, sending the ball out of their side of the field every chance they got. Eagles senior Benett Olsen-Zwick was the victim of a defensive barrage from the Colts, battling double teams and tough defensive match-ups all day as the team's leading goal scorer struggled to get free.
"They put amazing pressure on us all day long,” Eagles head coach Mike Jenkins said. “They had a great game plan. They didn’t allow us to dictate what we like to do on the field and it was tough throughout the game.”
With Olsen-Zwick unable to get open and utilize his ball-handling skills, the Eagles were forced to look to their second and third options in order to get some points on the board, but the defense by Cortez once again was on full display.
Cortez was up 2-0 going into the second half, and the Eagles were forced to play a more aggressive style. Flagstaff continued to try to feed Olsen-Zwick in order to get the offense going. Finally, with 15 minutes left in the game, he was able to get his team on the scoreboard.
Although the Eagles came close to tying the game, another shot on goal by Olsen-Zwick banged off the crossbar, time eventually ran out and the Eagles' season came to the early end.
This loss marked the end of the road for Flagstaff's notable senior players, whom Jenkins praised and thanked for their effort throughout their time in the program.
“They are such an easy group to work with and they have done everything we have asked of them throughout this season,” Jenkins said. “They always worked together and tried to carry each other through the season. They had a great season and I’m really proud of them.”
While the Eagles will be losing some key players like the Olsen-Zwick brothers, they will no doubt restock and reload in order to get ready for next season much like it did after losing a large crop of seniors a season ago.