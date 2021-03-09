Flagstaff boys soccer eliminated from 4A state playoffs in first round

With Olsen-Zwick unable to get open and utilize his ball-handling skills, the Eagles were forced to look to their second and third options in order to get some points on the board, but the defense by Cortez once again was on full display.

Cortez was up 2-0 going into the second half, and the Eagles were forced to play a more aggressive style. Flagstaff continued to try to feed Olsen-Zwick in order to get the offense going. Finally, with 15 minutes left in the game, he was able to get his team on the scoreboard.

Although the Eagles came close to tying the game, another shot on goal by Olsen-Zwick banged off the crossbar, time eventually ran out and the Eagles' season came to the early end.

This loss marked the end of the road for Flagstaff's notable senior players, whom Jenkins praised and thanked for their effort throughout their time in the program.

“They are such an easy group to work with and they have done everything we have asked of them throughout this season,” Jenkins said. “They always worked together and tried to carry each other through the season. They had a great season and I’m really proud of them.”