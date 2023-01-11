Flagstaff boys soccer draws Lee Williams in region opener

The No. 26-ranked Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team drew with the Lee Williams Volunteers in what was both teams' 4A Grand Canyon Region opener on Wednesday. The match ended scoreless through regulation and two periods of extra time, bringing the Eagles to 2-2-2 on the season.

It was Flagstaff’s second straight match without a score after losing 2-0 to Greenway on Monday. However, it was also Flagstaff's second clean sheet of the season.

Eagles junior goalkeeper Jonathan Montelongo Longoria stood strong in the box throughout the afternoon, including making a game-saving stop in the first half. Flagstaff dominated possession and got more clean looks than Lee Williams throughout the match, but was unable to capitalize.

“That’s the way the game of soccer is, man. You go crazy, where you have domination of most of the possession in the game, and I don’t know, the soccer gods were not in our favor today -- we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Eagles coach Mike Jenkins said. "But on the other hand, our defense did a good job not allowing them to get any scores either. It is what it is, just have to bounce back and be ready for our next game.”

Lee Williams managed to generate early pressure in both halves following the initial feud for possession, but tapered off down the stretch and could not find the scoreboard.

In the first half, Lee Williams was awarded a free kick six minutes in. It sent a long lob into the box but it was knocked away by Longoria in a crowd of players. The Volunteers were awarded a corner kick and sent it into the box in good position, but Longoria won the Eagles possession in the box, stopping the Volunteers' opening offensive.

On the counterattack, the Eagles got a handful of good shots on goal before an open attempt from range sailed over the crossbar, ending the series.

Flagstaff consistently showed the ability to possess the ball within the Volunteers zone. It had done a good job controlling the ball through attack build-ups. However, the finishes to the Eagles' chances seemed rushed at times, not always getting the cleanest shot off of their runs.

With the limited opportunities they received in the Flagstaff zone, the Volunteers often tried finding their production off of long shots from outside of the box.

Late in the first half Flagstaff began ramping up the pressure and generated its best opportunities of the first half.

Junior midfielder Kai Wetzel made a long run up the right side, creating a shot chance for himself. Shortly after, an Eagle forward gained possession off of a pass through the back line of the defense and ricocheted a shot off of the right goalpost. And in the final minute of the half, Flagstaff sailed a shot over the Lee Williams goal, ending its first-half offensive as the match went into intermission tied 0-0.

The first 10 minutes of the second period were a back-and-forth bout, but Lee Williams showed more poise and control in its offense as Flagstaff was put back on its heels coming out of the intermission. Like the first half, the Volunteers generated the initial major pressure but were unable to capitalize.

With 22 minutes remaining in the second half, Flagstaff generated a shot off of another great run down the right side; however, that shot was also unable to find its target.

Flagstaff threatened the Lee Williams goal again with a cross into the box with 15 minutes to go in the match but the Volunteers keeper was able to lay down on the ball and hold off the Eagles.

As time began to wind down, aggression in the midfield ramped up. Both sides traded possession, physically engaging over the ball with players tumbling left and right trading fouls.

With about five minutes remaining, Flagstaff gained possession just past midfield and worked the ball to the left corner. The Eagles sent a beautiful cross toward the box, but there was no one on the back side of the goal to receive it as it was slightly over sent. Flagstaff earned a late corner kick but was unable to earn a clean shot on goal with it.

In the closing seconds, Flagstaff went on a great run and attempted a buzzer-beating goal against a limited defensive look from Lee Williams but again came up short, sending the match into its first 10-minute period of extra time.

Early in the first extra period, Flagstaff got deep into the Lee Williams defense. Some great passing amongst the forwards yielded a one-on-one with the Volunteer keeper. The Eagles got a good shot, but Lee Williams made a heroic save.

Four minutes into the extra time period, Flagstaff senior forward Leo De Niz made an amazing run amongst the Volunteer defense, single-handedly beating out multiple defenders, but his shot was saved again.

On their counterattack, the Volunteers earned a free kick on the left side, just past midfield. The shot was sent high toward the center of the Flagstaff goal, but Longoria made a leaping save, getting a hand on the ball near the crossbar and saving the match for Flagstaff.

“Jonathan, he’s light on his feet and he made a great save that kept us in the game,” Jenkins said. “Like I said, our defense did a great job of not allowing them to put the ball in the back of the net. So we’ll take that victory; we allowed a couple of goals in earlier in the week on Monday, so the fact that we got a shutout is great, we just need to find the back of the net for ourselves.”

De Niz made a low cross into the Lee Williams box to an open player, but the ball was popped over the goal. They could not find the back of the net in the final stretch of the first regulation period and the second did not hold the same chances and excitement that the first provided.

After another 10 minutes of back-and-forth action in the final extra-time period, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Flagstaff plays its final nonregion match on Friday at 3 p.m. at home against the No. 15-ranked Estrella Foothills Wolves of the 4A West Valley Region. The No. 42-ranked Volunteers are now 0-4-2 on the season and play their final nonregion match against Peoria on Friday at 6 p.m.