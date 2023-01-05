Flagstaff boys soccer blanks Seton Catholic for home victory

The Flagstaff Eagles boys soccer team started the new year strong with a dominant, 5-0, win over the Seton Catholic Sentinels on a cold afternoon Wednesday at Flagstaff High School.

[FINAL]Flagstaff 5 - Seton Catholic 0 pic.twitter.com/OxBjqun6ui — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 4, 2023

Seton Catholic -- based out of Chandler -- seemingly had trouble dealing with Flagstaff's stark home-field advantage. Meanwhile, Eagles coach Mike Jenkins said that the weather is not something his players are thinking about much during the match.

“I think when everyone’s playing -- this was actually not too bad -- you never know if weather is a factor,” Jenkins said. “It’s cold. We had the snow, so sometimes that’s intimidating, but I think once the whistle blows and the game happens, I don’t think (the players) are freezing too much.”

Jenkins said the team spent the day prior shoveling snow off the field instead of having a normal practice.

The Sentinels started strong by pressuring the Eagles side of the field for the first 10 minutes. Seton Catholic’s first shot of the match went wide about four minutes in. From that point, the Eagles showed endurance in the cold to dominate possession and the match overall.

Once the initial Sentinel assault faded, the Eagles never let up. Senior forward Leo De Niz got Flagstaff on the board about 14 minutes in following a nice pass from junior forward Oliver Harrison. The strength of De Niz's shot sent the ball right through the Seton Catholic goalkeeper’s legs after a deflection.

Seton Hall succumbed to a lot of foul trouble, surrendering three penalty kicks, and Flagstaff capitalized on two of them. The first kick came about and a hard Seton Hall tackle that drew with a red card, forcing the Sentinels to play short-handed for the majority of the match.

Jenkins was still impressed with how hard Seton Hall fought even down a player.

“The fact that they were able to play and their coach kept them motivated, they had some nice runs and never gave up,” Jenkins said. “They fought to the end.”

Junior forward Daniel Castruita Ramirez’s penalty kick was stopped and sent out for a corner that was quickly stifled.

Fortunately for Ramirez, he got the ball back about a minute later and sent a scorching shot in the bottom left corner to extend Flagstaff’s lead to two.

Seton Hall had one last chance to score in the final minute of the first half when senior Manny Soto-Velasco was dealt a yellow card on an attempted tackle. Flagstaff cleared the ensuing free kick away and went into the break up 2-0.

The Eagles came back with even more fire in the second half. Flagstaff stole the ball from the Sentinels and put a shot on goal within 30 seconds. Flagstaff’s aggression brought it into the penalty box again seven minutes into the half when Soto-Velasco scored into the right corner.

[2nd Half - 33:48 remaining]Flagstaff 3 - Seton Catholic 0Daniel Castruita Ramirez draws a foul in the box. Manuel Soto-Velasco goes right on the PK to make it 3-0 Eagles. pic.twitter.com/hM63gUbqpq — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 4, 2023

Seton Hall switched goalkeepers after allowing its third goal.

Just like the first half, Sentinel attacking opportunities were rare, but their few good shots were met with great play by Eagles junior goalkeeper Jonathan Montelongo Longoria. His saves helped the Eagles earn their first shutout of the season. Seton Hall’s best opportunity came on a long shot Longoria dove for. While he could not reach the ball on his dive, it bounced off the left post and right into his hands.

“Jonathon made a great fingertip save and luckily the post bounced it right back in his hands, so we got kind of lucky there,” Jenkins said.

Desperation began to kick in for the Sentinels, as they gave up another penalty.

Soto-Velasco put the cherry on top of Flagstaff’s win with his second goal of the half with exactly three minutes left by going on a long run scoring off the right post.

In the end, Jenkins was especially satisfied by the lack of major injuries.

“The talk was everyone get off this field today healthy and be ready to go,” Jenkins said. “Everyone got some good time in. We got some good rotations that I’m really happy with. Hopefully with the big squad that we have that we’re able to keep people fresh and ready to go.”

The win for Flagstaff (2-1-1) puts the team on the right foot going into next week when the Eagles play three matches across five days. The stretch of games starts with a road contest against the Greenway Demons on Monday.