Flagstaff boys hoops keeps postseason hopes alive, beats Cortez in foul fest

It wasn't really pretty with 40 fouls called plus a junior varsity coach from Cortez getting ejected in the third quarter, but the Flagstaff boys basketball team got a win, keeping its playoff hopes alive.
The Eagles, ranked 18th in the 4A Conference just two spots outside of a playoff spot, took down the No. 36-ranked Colts in a foul-filled game, 54-42, at home at the War Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night.
While the fouls, which were split at 21 on Cortez and 19 on Flagstaff, weren't great, Eagles head coach Nick Walton was more happy about the win and the team getting through a mostly full season.
"Honestly, I am just happy we played a season," Walton said. "That was the main focus and that is what we needed to happen. I'm just really proud of our guys. We could have stopped; things looked a little gloom there bit a bit. Prescott was tough, but we bounced right back and beat a great Buckeye team."
Flagstaff improved to 8-9 overall with one game left. Max Fritsch led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points, and Nick Morrow controlled the paint with 10 points and a solid showing on the glass as the biggest player on the floor.
Flagstaff had to weather a late Cortez surge in the fourth quarter. The Eagles entered the final eight minutes leading 45-28 but the visitors cut it down to 49-40 midway through. The Eagles answered with a floater by Fritsch and later a bucket by Nick Sneezy to keep the Colts from getting any closer than nine.
The Eagles needed the win over Cortez, playing for their postseason life right outside the bubble with little room for error, and even still with little chance. With no play-in round this year, a decision made by the 4A Conference before the season started, the Eagles must win out to have any sort of a shot.
And Walton understands this as much as anyone. Peoria is at 17th in the rankings, Notre Dame Prep is at 16 and Saguaro at 15 as of Wednesday's power rankings, so the Eagles could use some losses from the three teams ahead of them -- plus one more win against No. 31 Lee Williams on Thursday in Kingman.
Notre Dame plays No. 8 Deer Valley Friday, Peoria gets No. 6 Desert Edge Friday and Saguaro beat Lee Williams Wednesday and will end against No. 24 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Friday. It is a bit of a long shot, but Flagstaff has a slim chance to sneak in to the 16-team field.
The Eagles could also use a bit of luck.
"We need at least two or three of those teams to lose," Walton. " ... That was kind of the goal; during a COVID-19 season we just wanted to get through 18 games. That was the main focus, wanted to get these guys a season. The fact that we have been competitive this entire time, I call it icing on the cake. But deep down I knew we had the potential to do it. ... It just took a little bit."
As for the rest of the season, the Eagles played a tough slate getting games against No. 3 Paradise Honors, No. 4 Coconino twice, No. 8 Deer Valley, No. 9 Bradshaw Mountain twice and No. 13 Prescott twice. The issue, the Eagles lost all eight of those games. Plus, a bad loss to No. 37 Coronado was a back-breaker for a team that played a tough slate, but couldn't lose to teams ranked in the 20 and worse range.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.