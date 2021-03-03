Flagstaff boys hoops keeps postseason hopes alive, beats Cortez in foul fest

The Eagles needed the win over Cortez, playing for their postseason life right outside the bubble with little room for error, and even still with little chance. With no play-in round this year, a decision made by the 4A Conference before the season started, the Eagles must win out to have any sort of a shot.

And Walton understands this as much as anyone. Peoria is at 17th in the rankings, Notre Dame Prep is at 16 and Saguaro at 15 as of Wednesday's power rankings, so the Eagles could use some losses from the three teams ahead of them -- plus one more win against No. 31 Lee Williams on Thursday in Kingman.

Notre Dame plays No. 8 Deer Valley Friday, Peoria gets No. 6 Desert Edge Friday and Saguaro beat Lee Williams Wednesday and will end against No. 24 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Friday. It is a bit of a long shot, but Flagstaff has a slim chance to sneak in to the 16-team field.

The Eagles could also use a bit of luck.

"We need at least two or three of those teams to lose," Walton. " ... That was kind of the goal; during a COVID-19 season we just wanted to get through 18 games. That was the main focus, wanted to get these guys a season. The fact that we have been competitive this entire time, I call it icing on the cake. But deep down I knew we had the potential to do it. ... It just took a little bit."

As for the rest of the season, the Eagles played a tough slate getting games against No. 3 Paradise Honors, No. 4 Coconino twice, No. 8 Deer Valley, No. 9 Bradshaw Mountain twice and No. 13 Prescott twice. The issue, the Eagles lost all eight of those games. Plus, a bad loss to No. 37 Coronado was a back-breaker for a team that played a tough slate, but couldn't lose to teams ranked in the 20 and worse range.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.