As the June preseason period gets underway, the Flagstaff Eagles are using last winter as motivation.

Senior Connor O’Brien-Piubeni was concise in what he thought about the team's 2022-23 campaign.

“It sucked,” he said. “We don’t want to repeat that.”

The Eagles went 2-16 overall (1-11 Grand Canyon) and ended the year on a 10-game losing streak and a final ranking of No. 37 in the 4A Conference.

However, Flagstaff is set to return a few players with talent who believe they can turn around the program’s fortune.

“We had a lot of good players, I thought, but we just didn’t get to display it last year. Now we have the chance to,” senior Jake Centner said.

Whereas the Eagles had just two players coming into last year with any varsity experience, several of their starters and contributors were young players who got to step into high-level play. While there were bumps, five of Flagstaff’s top-eight scorers are set to return to the roster.

There’s also a chance in the early portions of the offseason to build some chemistry before players go off into club play, fall sports or other activities until the team reconnects ahead of the winter.

Flagstaff is set to practice regularly in June and will participate in several tournaments and leagues throughout the month.

Flagstaff started the preseason campaign strong with a 39-27 victory over Page at a tournament hosted by the Northern Arizona University men’s basketball team in Flagstaff Friday.

But while there’s a few returning faces who have played for the Eagles, they need to keep tinkering to ensure a better fate in the future.

“There are a few things that are similar, but we have to change up a lot based on the personnel we have this season. It’s a different type of roster,” Eagles coach Nick Walton said.

Flagstaff is noticeably smaller overall, having graduated its three tallest players from last year’s squad. The result is a new strategy.

“We’re going to try to play a little quicker and push and get the ball inside that way on drives,” Walton said.

“We can switch everything and rely on each other to make defensive plays, because some of us are close to the same size,” Centner added.

One potential move that could prove noteworthy is the addition of junior Colten Anderson. Anderson is in the process of transferring from 2A Northland Prep Academy, where he averaged 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season and was named to the Central All-Region Second Team as a sophomore. He may have to sit some games in the winter due to transfer rules, but could still make an impact on the team when he suits up.

“He complements us with talking on defense and with his size. He makes us more of a well-rounded team,” Centner said.

After a bit of a debacle last year, Flagstaff has several steps to go in its goal of becoming a postseason-caliber team.

Inevitably, the Eagles will look a bit different after June and a few months of school in the fall. Still, the foundation is there for improvement if the Eagles live up to some potential.

“I would love to make a real run, and hopefully we can win more games,” O’Brien-Piubeni said. “If we come together, I think we can do it."